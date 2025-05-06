EVA Air Unveils EVA BizFam: A Global Corporate Travel Rewards Program That’s More Than Just A Membership

The event was led by EVA Air President Clay Sun, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) Executive Vice President Joe Chou, and “EVA Air executives including” Chief Executive Vice President Albert Liao, Spokesperson David Chen, Executive Vice President Charlie Pan and Ted Hou. More than 130 representatives from domestic and international businesses gathered to witness the unveiling of EVA Air’s new digital platform, which marks a new chapter in smart, efficient corporate travel.

“In appreciation of the long-standing support from our corporate clients worldwide, we developed EVA BizFam to enhance the travel experience with greater convenience, flexibility, and care,” said EVA Air’s President, Clay Sun. “EVA BizFam is more than a platform, it’s a partnership. We’ve built it with a deep understanding of our users’ needs to create a one-stop travel management solution for companies of all sizes worldwide. At EVA Air, corporate members are not just travelers but valued partners on a shared journey. Whether for business or leisure, we welcome them to enjoy the full range of services and exclusive benefits of EVA BizFam. By offering global resources and forging cross-industry partnerships, we aim to create meaningful collaborations that generate mutual value and benefits that we pass directly back to our members.”