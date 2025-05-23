MR. D.I.Y. Hits 1,000 Stores Nationwide! Reinforcing Its Leadership in Home Improvement and Lifestyle Retail

“Today, we don’t just celebrate the opening of our 1,000th store—we celebrate a shared journey with the people of Thailand,” said Mr. Andy Chin, CEO of MR. D.I.Y. Holding (Thailand) Public Company Limited. “Every product on our shelves, every smile from our staff, and every visit from our customers reflect our mission to be ‘The Everyday Store for Everyone.’ We’re proud of how far we’ve come, and even more excited for what is ahead.”

More than just a retailer, MR. D.I.Y. has become a trusted destination for everyday essentials, serving both bustling cities and rural communities with consistent value, convenience, and accessibility. The company’s focus remains on expanding its footprint, enhancing the customer experience, and continuing to innovate through concepts like MR. D.I.Y. 2.0, its next-generation store design.

“Reaching 1,000 stores in just nine years is an incredible achievement—but we didn’t do it alone,” said Mr. Andy Chin. “This growth has only been possible because of the unwavering support of our customers and the hard work of our dedicated workforce of over 10,000 employees. Their trust, hard work, and commitment are the foundation of MR. D.I.Y.’s growth and continued success.”

To mark this milestone, MR. D.I.Y. invites everyone to join the grand opening celebration at MR. D.I.Y. The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan, from May 23–25, 2025. Visitors can enjoy exclusive promotions, giveaways, and fun-filled activities as a token of appreciation to the customers who made this journey possible.