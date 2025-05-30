GULF Brings Solar-Powered Clean Water and Enhanced Learning to Ban Sanae Pong, Kanchanaburi Province

This initiative, part of the company’s “Green Energy Green Network for THAIs” project, provides teachers, students, and the surrounding community with reliable access to water for consumption. This vital resource will improve their quality of life and expand educational opportunities, fostering a sustainable future for children.
Mr. Chanchai Sangkhathiti, a teacher at the Sri Suwan Sanae Pong Community Learning Center in Kanchanaburi Province, explained the center’s vital role, “Located in the remote Thung Yai Naresuan wildlife sanctuary, our learning center has provided education to Mathayom 1-6 students since 2014. We are dedicated to providing educational opportunities aligned with the Ministry of Education’s curriculum for children from underprivileged families in isolated areas who lack access to city schools. Alongside academic learning, we deeply value the preservation of the Karen way of life, instilling in our students a profound respect for nature, soil, water, and forests, as well as our unique arts, culture, traditions, and language. Currently, we support 22 regular students and an additional 30 through contextual or independent study, with teachers providing instruction and assessment.”
He then detailed past challenges, “Previously, we faced significant hurdles with both insufficient electricity from our existing solar cells and severe water shortages. Situated at the end of the village’s mountain water supply line, we often experienced low pressure and sometimes no water for months. Teachers and students had to rely on villagers to transport water for our basic needs. This was particularly challenging for students who live far away and reside at the center, increasing water demands. The lack of adequate water severely impacted the learning and living conditions for everyone.”
Highlighting the positive impact, Mr. Chanchai stated, “Since GULF installed the new solar panels for electricity generation, we have been able to pump water from the source and store it for daily use, including drinking and cooking. This has also enabled us to cultivate vegetables, mushrooms, and fish for food, reducing our expenses. Furthermore, the reliable electricity now powers computers, connecting teachers and students to the wider world and allowing for nighttime lesson review, significantly enhancing educational opportunities.”
Ms. Hathaithip Chaiphiromkul, a Mathayom 4 student who resides at the learning center, vividly recalled the challenges of water scarcity, “When there was no water, it made life incredibly difficult. Some days, we had to physically scoop water from the stream just to have something to use. Now, with electricity from the solar cells, we can pump and filter water for drinking. This simple change has brought immense relief, allowing us to concentrate better on our studies and have more time to learn.”
Mr. Su Phosi, also a Mathayom 4 student residing at the center, added, “The lack of water, especially during the dry season, was a major disruption to both our living and learning. We often had to join teachers in the arduous task of scooping water from streams. Now, with reliable electricity, we not only have water for drinking and daily use but can also cultivate food and extend our study time into the night, which is invaluable for reviewing lessons and completing assignments.”
Mr. Chanchai then concluded, speaking on behalf of the Learning Center, “We are deeply grateful to GULF for installing these solar panels. This gift provides us with more than just water and the ability to grow food; it empowers our children with access to knowledge and the opportunity to pursue their dreams and higher education. This will undoubtedly lead to more stable and fulfilling futures, allowing them to eventually contribute to the development of their own communities.”
GULF is committed to extending its clean energy solutions to underserved remote communities lacking access to public electricity. This initiative aims to reduce inequality and enhance quality of life, reinforcing GULF’s role as a leader in energy, infrastructure, digital, and investment, dedicated to building a sustainable future.