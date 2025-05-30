GULF Brings Solar-Powered Clean Water and Enhanced Learning to Ban Sanae Pong, Kanchanaburi Province

Ms. Hathaithip Chaiphiromkul, a Mathayom 4 student who resides at the learning center, vividly recalled the challenges of water scarcity, “When there was no water, it made life incredibly difficult. Some days, we had to physically scoop water from the stream just to have something to use. Now, with electricity from the solar cells, we can pump and filter water for drinking. This simple change has brought immense relief, allowing us to concentrate better on our studies and have more time to learn.”

Mr. Su Phosi, also a Mathayom 4 student residing at the center, added, “The lack of water, especially during the dry season, was a major disruption to both our living and learning. We often had to join teachers in the arduous task of scooping water from streams. Now, with reliable electricity, we not only have water for drinking and daily use but can also cultivate food and extend our study time into the night, which is invaluable for reviewing lessons and completing assignments.”

Mr. Chanchai then concluded, speaking on behalf of the Learning Center, “We are deeply grateful to GULF for installing these solar panels. This gift provides us with more than just water and the ability to grow food; it empowers our children with access to knowledge and the opportunity to pursue their dreams and higher education. This will undoubtedly lead to more stable and fulfilling futures, allowing them to eventually contribute to the development of their own communities.”

GULF is committed to extending its clean energy solutions to underserved remote communities lacking access to public electricity. This initiative aims to reduce inequality and enhance quality of life, reinforcing GULF’s role as a leader in energy, infrastructure, digital, and investment, dedicated to building a sustainable future.