Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery: A New Era in Valve Disease Treatment Offering Reduced Burden, Faster Recovery, and Enhanced Quality of Life

Treatment options for heart valve disease include two primary methods:

1. Standard Open-Heart Surgery (Conventional Heart Surgery): This globally recognized and highly safe procedure with well-established long-term success involves a 15-20 cm incision in the middle of the chest and cutting the breastbone to access and repair or replace the affected valve. The recovery period is typically around three months before full physical activity and normal life can be resumed.

2. Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery (MIS): This advanced technique minimizes surgical incision size and reduces disruption to the body’s structures. Various approaches exist, including partial sternotomy, anterior thoracotomy through the right chest, or sub mammary incision on the right side, depending on the valve being addressed. The benefits include smaller incisions (approximately 4-5 cm) and the use of specialized instruments and cameras for precise surgical intervention. This method avoids cutting the breastbone or fracturing ribs.

Currently, minimally invasive heart surgery is not limited to Mitral and Aortic Valve Disease but extends to treating a range of other cardiac conditions, including coronary artery disease, cardiac arrhythmias, and heart tumors.

Key advantages of this technique include significantly smaller incisions compared to traditional surgery, leading to less tissue and organ trauma, avoidance of bone fractures or cutting, reduced risk of infection, less blood loss, faster patient recovery, shorter hospital stays, and a quicker return to daily activities.

Assistant Professor Dr. Siam Khajarern emphasizes, “While minimally invasive heart surgery is gaining popularity due to its reduced invasiveness, faster recovery, and quicker return to daily life, it may not be suitable for all patients, especially those with complex comorbidities or emergency conditions such as severe coronary artery disease or multi-valve damage. The attending physician will conduct a thorough evaluation. Furthermore, this technique requires a highly skilled surgical team with extensive training and experience in minimally invasive heart surgery (at least 50-120 cases), working collaboratively with a specialized multidisciplinary team to ensure treatment efficacy and safety comparable to traditional surgery, with patient safety as the top priority.”