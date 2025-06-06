CP AXTRA Accelerates Digital Transformation with “AXTRA Digital”, the Driving Force Behind Thailand’s No.1 Grocery E-commerce Platform

Beyond cutting-edge technology and top talent, AXTRA Digital is designed to empower the next generation of digital leaders by offering a dynamic learning environment where young professionals can gain hands-on experience through real, challenging work. With a “learning-by-doing” approach, participants are not just building code – they are helping shape the future of Thailand’s retail industry. Opportunities to collaborate with leading global tech partners further enhance exposure and impact.

The creation of AXTRA Digital reinforces CP AXTRA’s ambition to become a leading digital-driven business by placing technology at the heart of its operations. This approach supports the development of a resilient ecosystem that anticipates future trends and responds to the needs of modern consumers with speed and precision.

CP AXTRA fosters a culture of continuous learning and digital skill development, empowering employees to keep pace with change and support the Company’s goal of becoming a Retail Tech leader in Asia.

