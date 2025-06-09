MR. D.I.Y. Strengthens its Market Leadership in Thailand with Two Major Wins at the 2025 Retail Asia Awards

MR. D.I.Y. Thailand’s success is underpinned by its three core values, which have been instrumental in driving the brand’s rapid expansion and customer loyalty:

Product Variety: Offering over 15,000 SKUs across six main categories, including MR. DIY’s own private-label products.

Offering over 15,000 SKUs across six main categories, including MR. DIY’s own private-label products. Convenience: Operating over 1,000 stores across all 77 provinces in Thailand, both in mall and standalone formats, supported by online shopping channels to increase accessibility. The award-winning Store Design of MR. D.I.Y. 2.0 concept features streamlined layouts, logical product placement, and enhanced navigation, creating a more intuitive and engaging retail environment. The Seacon Square flagship store exemplifies these innovations and sets a new standard in home improvement retail to provide more convenience and an enjoyable shopping experience to customers.

Operating over 1,000 stores across all 77 provinces in Thailand, both in mall and standalone formats, supported by online shopping channels to increase accessibility. The award-winning Store Design of MR. D.I.Y. 2.0 concept features streamlined layouts, logical product placement, and enhanced navigation, creating a more intuitive and engaging retail environment. The Seacon Square flagship store exemplifies these innovations and sets a new standard in home improvement retail to provide more convenience and an enjoyable shopping experience to customers. Always Low Prices: Maintaining affordability for Thai households without compromising on quality, made possible through effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Beyond retail, MR. D.I.Y. is committed to giving back through its “MR. D.I.Y. Cares” initiative, supporting youth development, providing educational supplies to underprivileged children and youth, and donating equipment in times of need. These efforts reflect the brand’s long-term goal of building a more sustainable and inclusive Thai society.

The Retail Asia Awards, presented annually by Retail Asia, celebrates the region’s most creative and customer-focused retail brands, recognizing excellence in customer experience, innovation, and long-term growth. The 2025 award ceremony marked its 20th consecutive year and was held in Singapore.

For more information, please visit MR. D.I.Y. Thailand on: Facebook: @mrdiyTH, Instagram: @mrdiy.thailand, TikTok: @mrdiy.thailand, LINE: @mrdiythailand, LinkedIn: MR DIY Thailand, and YouTube: MR DIY Thailand