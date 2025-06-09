MR. D.I.Y. Strengthens its Market Leadership in Thailand with Two Major Wins at the 2025 Retail Asia Awards

The company was honoured to receive the Specialty Store of the Year (Thailand) award for the second consecutive year, along with Store Design of the Year (Thailand) for the first time, in recognition of its flagship store at Seacon Square.
Reflecting on the achievement, Mr. Arnupharp Kongmalai, Vice President of Marketing Department, MR. D.I.Y. Holding (Thailand) Public Company Limited, expressed appreciation to customers and partners: “Winning the second consecutive Specialty Store of the Year award, alongside our first Store Design of the Year recognition, is a testament to our commitment to providing affordable, quality products while continuously enhancing the shopping experience. We deeply value the trust our customers place in us and will continue to expand our reach, improve convenience, and leverage technology to better serve evolving customer needs. Above all, we remain dedicated to helping Thai households save money while staying true to our core values of Product Variety, Convenience, and Always Low Prices.”
MR. D.I.Y. Thailand’s success is underpinned by its three core values, which have been instrumental in driving the brand’s rapid expansion and customer loyalty:
Beyond retail, MR. D.I.Y. is committed to giving back through its “MR. D.I.Y. Cares” initiative, supporting youth development, providing educational supplies to underprivileged children and youth, and donating equipment in times of need. These efforts reflect the brand’s long-term goal of building a more sustainable and inclusive Thai society.
The Retail Asia Awards, presented annually by Retail Asia, celebrates the region’s most creative and customer-focused retail brands, recognizing excellence in customer experience, innovation, and long-term growth. The 2025 award ceremony marked its 20th consecutive year and was held in Singapore.
For more information, please visit MR. D.I.Y. Thailand on: Facebook: @mrdiyTH, Instagram: @mrdiy.thailand, TikTok: @mrdiy.thailand, LINE: @mrdiythailand, LinkedIn: MR DIY Thailand, and YouTube: MR DIY Thailand