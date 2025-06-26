Why Do Traders in LATAM, Africa, and SEA Choose HFM?

Premium account choices include Premium and Premium Pro, which come with the added benefit of commission-free trading, regardless of instrument preference. Suitable for experienced and professional traders, these account options offer the flexibility to develop lucrative medium- and long-term trading strategies.

Allowing traders the freedom to start with any amount, the Premium account stands out for its razor-thin spreads starting at 1.4 pips and swap-free trading. Position size requirements are also highly flexible, giving traders the possibility to place trades of anywhere between 0.01 and 60 standard lots. The flexible leverage enables traders to manage their risk exposure as they see fit, depending on the instrument and market conditions.

The Premium Pro account, however, makes a stark difference. Tailored to the needs of professional traders, it comes with a $5,000 minimum initial deposit requirement and offers exceptional trading conditions. Spreads start at 1 pip while leverage sits at 1:400.

With tailored risk management features, Premium Pro raises the bar in terms of expertise assessment, and it is suitable for traders with a solid financial background or a demonstrable working experience of at least 1 year in the CFD trading industry. Offering greater control over their exposure, this account option provided plenty of cost-effective opportunities and the ability to manage large trading volumes.



Free education

In addition to a generous account offering, HFM also provides a slew of educational resources that empower traders to reach their full potential. Last year, the broker expanded its range of educational materials, including in-person trading seminars held in major cities around the world and webinars.

The HFM trading webinars tackle a wide variety of topics, ranging from technical analysis tips and best practices to critical fundamental analysis insights like the impact of US tariffs on the financial markets. This month, the broker’s educational pipeline is nothing short of exciting.

Featuring hosts such as HFM’s market analysts, Michalis Efthymiou and Andria Pichidi, June ’s trading webinars will cover a vast range of hot topics - from the basics to sophisticated strategy overhaul. Explore the full range of webinars here and register to gain invaluable insights into the technicalities of trading.

A series of video courses completes HFM’s vast knowledge base, allowing traders to visualise key trading concepts, chart patterns, and setups. Crafted for every stage of the trading journey, from beginner level to advanced, these videos offer traders of all levels the guidance or knowledge enhancement they need to create and optimise their trading strategies.

This rich offering is matched with an equally attractive instrument coverage spanning 500+ CFDs on Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, metals, energies, bonds, and ETFs. The HFM mobile app keeps traders engaged, facilitating access to opportunities across all these markets.

Need a trading boost? Download the HFM mobile app and get started.

About HFM

HFM is a global multi-asset broker offering a wide range of financial instruments, trusted by over 2.5 million clients worldwide. With a commitment to security and regulation, HFM provides an unparalleled trading experience, ensuring that clients have access to the tools and resources necessary to navigate the often-complex world of online trading.​