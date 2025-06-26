Why Do Traders in LATAM, Africa, and SEA Choose HFM?

Projected to reach $22.4 billion in market value by 2032, the global CFD brokerage sector shows no signs of slowing down. Expansion to emerging markets like Africa, Latin America (LATAM), and Southeast Asia (SEA) has contributed to its rapid and robust growth over the past decade.
HFM, a top-tier CFD industry leader with a strong footprint in LATAM, Southeast Asia, as well as Africa, provides traders with a varied choice of trading account types and educational resources.
With HFM, traders can not only enjoy the freedom of choice but also discover new growth avenues. The broker offers a slew of trading account options tailored to meet the evolving demand of an increasingly market-conscious audience.
The Zero account, for example, is a suitable option for traders looking for low-cost entry. Having no initial deposit requirements, this account sets the standard for cost-effective and swap-free trading. The raw spreads available thanks to HFM’s deep liquidity pool and seamless connectivity to top-tier sources contribute to the Zero account’s appeal.
Accessible via any and all of the broker’s platforms, MT4, MT5, Webtrader, and the HFM App, the Zero account allows for up to 500 simultaneous open orders, with a maximum trade size of 60 standard lots per position. Other advantages include dedicated account manager services, ultra-low commissions, and swap-free trading (depending on the traded instrument).
Premium account choices include Premium and Premium Pro, which come with the added benefit of commission-free trading, regardless of instrument preference. Suitable for experienced and professional traders, these account options offer the flexibility to develop lucrative medium- and long-term trading strategies.
Allowing traders the freedom to start with any amount, the Premium account stands out for its razor-thin spreads starting at 1.4 pips and swap-free trading. Position size requirements are also highly flexible, giving traders the possibility to place trades of anywhere between 0.01 and 60 standard lots. The flexible leverage enables traders to manage their risk exposure as they see fit, depending on the instrument and market conditions.
The Premium Pro account, however, makes a stark difference. Tailored to the needs of professional traders, it comes with a $5,000 minimum initial deposit requirement and offers exceptional trading conditions. Spreads start at 1 pip while leverage sits at 1:400.
In addition to a generous account offering, HFM also provides a slew of educational resources that empower traders to reach their full potential. Last year, the broker expanded its range of educational materials, including in-person trading seminars held in major cities around the world and webinars.
The HFM trading webinars tackle a wide variety of topics, ranging from technical analysis tips and best practices to critical fundamental analysis insights like the impact of US tariffs on the financial markets. This month, the broker’s educational pipeline is nothing short of exciting.
A series of video courses completes HFM’s vast knowledge base, allowing traders to visualise key trading concepts, chart patterns, and setups. Crafted for every stage of the trading journey, from beginner level to advanced, these videos offer traders of all levels the guidance or knowledge enhancement they need to create and optimise their trading strategies.
This rich offering is matched with an equally attractive instrument coverage spanning 500+ CFDs on Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, metals, energies, bonds, and ETFs. The HFM mobile app keeps traders engaged, facilitating access to opportunities across all these markets.
Need a trading boost? Download the HFM mobile app and get started.
About HFM
HFM is a global multi-asset broker offering a wide range of financial instruments, trusted by over 2.5 million clients worldwide. With a commitment to security and regulation, HFM provides an unparalleled trading experience, ensuring that clients have access to the tools and resources necessary to navigate the often-complex world of online trading.