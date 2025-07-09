EnCo Proudly Announces EnCo Terminal (EnTer) Building Wins FIABCI-Thai PRIX D’EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2025

Mr. Sirasak Chandrema, President of Energy Complex Company Limited (EnCo), represented the company in receiving the prestigious FIABCI-Thai PRIX D’EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2025. The award was presented by Mr. Wutthiphong Jittangsakul, Inspector General of the Ministry of Finance, in a ceremony organized by the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) Thailand at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel, Bangkok.

EnCo Terminal (EnTer), one of the leading office buildings for lease in the Laksi–Don Mueang area, managed by EnCo, was honored in the Sustainable & Innovative Office category. This achievement reinforces EnCo’s position as a leader in energy conservation innovation and reflects its long-standing commitment—spanning over 20 years—to enhancing sustainable quality of life for Thai society.

EnTer building stands out for its architectural design and functionality tailored to modern work environments. Based on the concept of “The Future Station,” the building seamlessly integrates advancement, technology, and sustainability. It is designed to support hybrid workstyles while providing a wellness-friendly environment for all building users.

