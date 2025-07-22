AIS PLAY Dominates the Global Business News Arena, Partnering with Bloomberg, Fox News, and Fox Business to Strengthen Its Lineup

AIS continues to strengthen its leadership in delivering premium content services by elevating its in-depth news category to a global standard through AIS PLAY—Thailand’s leading video platform. The company proudly announces new partnerships with world-renowned business news networks including Bloomberg Television, Fox Business, and Fox News Channel. This strategic move caters to Thai audiences seeking timely and comprehensive access to economic, financial, capital market, investment, and international political news, as well as in-depth expert analysis from across the globe. Customers who subscribe to the PLAY FAMILY package on AIS PLAY—starting at just THB 119 per month—can enjoy this content across all devices: smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and the AIS PLAYBOX set-top box.