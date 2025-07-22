When the Moderntrade Becomes a Classroom

When a Modern Trade Store Becomes a Classroom:

Students Learn the Real Life Cycle of Food

At the heart of the initiative are four experiential learning stations: bakery, fruits, vegetables, and meats hosted inside actual CP Axtra retail locations.

This is not a passive field trip.

Children are encouraged to explore, touch, compare, and ask. They learn how to select fresh produce, identify safe meat, evaluate food quality, understand cold-chain storage, and observe how goods are safely transported to the shelf.

For many students, it is the first time they’ve seen the behind-the-scenes process that brings food to their plates.

And for some, it becomes a moment that permanently reshapes their understanding of what they eat and why it matters.

Seeing the full food system in action helps instill a mindset of responsible consumption, a foundation that supports broader learning around nutrition, agricultural supply chains, food management, and sustainable living.



From Giving to Empowering:

CP AXTRA’s Shift from Donation to Knowledge-Building

This initiative builds on CP AXTRA’s long-running program, which has delivered over 3 million safe, nutritious lunches to students nationwide over the past eight years.

But numbers alone don’t capture the full story. The company is moving from being a provider to being an enabler from donation to education, from distribution to empowerment.

Because in today’s world, access to food is not enough.

Children need the knowledge and skills to choose, understand, and value what they eat.

This marks a pivotal shift not only in scale but in philosophy:

Transforming food from a basic need into a tool for learning and long-term well-being.



Redefining Sustainability: Simple, Yet Profound

While ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) has become a global framework adopted by companies worldwide, true sustainability only happens when principles translate into everyday actions and when those actions connect directly with people.

“Learning Beyond the Classroom” is a relatively small initiative in size, but strategically powerful. It leverages the company’s core strengths of its food supply infrastructure, its branch network, and its community footprint to create a scalable platform for learning.

This is not just logistics. It’s not just sales. It’s about human development on building future citizens who understand the value of food, not just its price.