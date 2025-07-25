World Tapioca Conference 2025 - THAILAND TAPIOCA NEXT: GO GLOBAL GO TOGETHER

In light of these challenges, the Ministry of Commerce, through the Department of Foreign Trade, is organizing the World Tapioca Conference 2025, which is being held for the 7th time this year under the concept of THAILAND TAPIOCA NEXT: GO GLOBAL GO TOGETHER “Entering the World Market with Innovation and Sustainability”, which aims to reaffirm Thailand’s role as a global leader in tapioca production and trade, and to announce its position in driving the Thai tapioca industry from “raw material export” to “value creation” through innovation, modern technology, and sustainable production, ensuring that Thailand remains the preeminent center for tapioca production, processing, trade, and technology in the world.

The Department of Foreign Trade has invited more than 1,000 guests from the Thai and global tapioca industry to join the event, including representatives of foreign government agencies, importers and exporters, government and private sectors, researchers, and tapioca farmers. This event aims to create a platform for exchanging knowledge, experiences, and new ideas that will contribute to the advancement of the Thai tapioca industry, as well as create opportunities for trade negotiations between Thai exporters and importers from around the world.

The highlighted activities include academic seminars by qualified speakers from both domestic and international backgrounds, a signing ceremony for the purchase of tapioca between Thai exporters and foreign importers, business matching activities, an exhibition to present the potential of the Thai tapioca industry comprehensively from upstream, midstream, and downstream, as well as a focus group meeting to discuss specific approaches in depth on issues of enhancing cooperation in the use of tapioca and tapioca products in Thailand, including the processing of Thai tapioca into innovative products. This year, in addition to focusing on the tapioca chips/pellets and tapioca starch product groups, the focus will also be on innovative products processed from tapioca. These products will be a new dimension of value-adding and creating a sustainable difference for Thai tapioca products in the global market.

Those who are interested can attend the event at True Icon Hall, located on the 7th floor of ICONSIAM, on July 30th. We invite everyone to join us in driving Thai tapioca to be the “economic crop of the future” together.

-----------------------------------------------

[1] 1 rai ≈ 1,600 square meters