The new medical instrument manufacturing facility will be located in Pathum Thani and operated under a joint venture registration between the two companies with a registered capital of THB. 500 million. An additional budget worth over THB. 2 billion has been allocated for infrastructure, machinery, R&D, and four patented aesthetic medical instrument products. Construction is set to begin on January 1, 2026, with production expected to commence in 2027. After the initial running of four product lines, the company plans to export these products to regional markets including Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Brunei, as well as markets them within Thailand. Expansion to the People’s Republic of China and Middle Eastern markets is also planned.

Dr. Rassapoom Sumaetheiwit, M.D., Dermatologist and Founder of Rassapoom Clinic, a key partner in the joint venture, added “Thailand’s aesthetic medicine and surgery market continues to grow and holds immense potential. Statistics and data from Department of Business Development, Ministry of commerce indicated that aesthetic and beauty industry in Thailand has enjoyed continuous growth over the past five years and is Ex national-level partnership. It presents an opportunity to bring world-class technology and innovation into Thailand—raising treatment standards in aesthetic clinics, boosting consumer confidence, and increasing acceptance of domestically produced, globally standardized products. Moreover, moving production to Thailand will reduce costs for consumers, eliminate dependency on imports, generate national income, and create local job opportunities.”

Dr. Rassmipoom will also serve as an advisor in product development tailored to aesthetic medical needs. Joining him are esteemed medical partners supporting the project, including Dr. Piyawat Hirunnard M.D., Kay Hay Clinic, Dr. Nataya Rakpuang M.D., gynecologist and Founder of Dr. Aomthong Clinic; and Dr. Kittitad Sinpipatporn M.D., Management of La Ferly Clinic. These key figures are expected to be instrumental in strengthening the project and driving forward Thailand’s aesthetic medicine industry—from research and development to production and clinical application—ensuring both domestic and international demand is met through a fully integrated hub.