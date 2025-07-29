K.N.A. Inter Pharma Partners with Diamond Biotechnology to Elevate Thailand’s Beauty Industry into a Global Medical Device Manufacturing Hub

The partners will establish a joint venture to launch Thailand’s first medical device manufacturing plant for aesthetic medicine in Pathum Thani Province, with a total investment of over THB. 2.5 billion with aims to position Thailand as a fully integrated “Medical Hub” and elevate the Thai beauty industry to the next international level.
Mr. Nadrincha Patan, President of K.N.A. Inter Pharma Co., Ltd. revealed, “This partnership marks a major milestone that reflects our vision of becoming comprehensive aesthetic innovation leader. It also reaffirms our commitment to sustainable development of aesthetic industry in Thailand. K.N.A. recognizes the potential of Diamond Biotechnology as a pioneer in cutting-edge biomedical technologies as well as an opportunity to bring manufacturing know-how and expertise of safe, effective and regulatory-complied innovative medical instruments to Thailand. This collaboration is not only a joint investment, but a strategic effort to create innovations and raise the standards of aesthetic medical devices in Thailand, which have long relied on imports to a new height. It also aims to enhance Thailand’s global standing as a medical instrument manufacturing hub.”
While attending the press briefing, Dr. Aaron Shia-Hsien Hsia, Chairman of Diamond Biotechnology Co., Ltd., shared his insights on the investment decision, “After careful study on the Thai and Southeast Asian markets, we are confident in Thailand’s potential as the region’s Medical Hub. The country is recognized for its highly skilled medical professionals, the rapid growth of its aesthetic medicine sector, favorable tax incentives, and supportive investment policies. Most importantly, our long-standing partnership with K.N.A. over the past three years has built strong mutual trust. We’ve witnessed their expertise in management, marketing, and their expansive network of aesthetic medical professionals—all of which will be vital in expanding our presence in Thailand. By selecting Thailand as our sole production base in Asia, we will be able to serve the entire Asian and Middle Eastern markets. Meanwhile, our Taiwan facility will continue production for domestic distribution and exports to Europe and America. This strategic partnership is a well-balanced market share division, and we are confident that Thailand will become Asia’s leading hub for aesthetic medical instrument manufacturing—generating substantial income and economic impact for the country.”
The new medical instrument manufacturing facility will be located in Pathum Thani and operated under a joint venture registration between the two companies with a registered capital of THB. 500 million. An additional budget worth over THB. 2 billion has been allocated for infrastructure, machinery, R&D, and four patented aesthetic medical instrument products. Construction is set to begin on January 1, 2026, with production expected to commence in 2027. After the initial running of four product lines, the company plans to export these products to regional markets including Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Brunei, as well as markets them within Thailand. Expansion to the People’s Republic of China and Middle Eastern markets is also planned.
Dr. Rassapoom Sumaetheiwit, M.D., Dermatologist and Founder of Rassapoom Clinic, a key partner in the joint venture, added “Thailand’s aesthetic medicine and surgery market continues to grow and holds immense potential. Statistics and data from Department of Business Development, Ministry of commerce indicated that aesthetic and beauty industry in Thailand has enjoyed continuous growth over the past five years and is Ex national-level partnership. It presents an opportunity to bring world-class technology and innovation into Thailand—raising treatment standards in aesthetic clinics, boosting consumer confidence, and increasing acceptance of domestically produced, globally standardized products. Moreover, moving production to Thailand will reduce costs for consumers, eliminate dependency on imports, generate national income, and create local job opportunities.”
Dr. Rassmipoom will also serve as an advisor in product development tailored to aesthetic medical needs. Joining him are esteemed medical partners supporting the project, including Dr. Piyawat Hirunnard M.D., Kay Hay Clinic, Dr. Nataya Rakpuang M.D., gynecologist and Founder of Dr. Aomthong Clinic; and Dr. Kittitad Sinpipatporn M.D., Management of La Ferly Clinic. These key figures are expected to be instrumental in strengthening the project and driving forward Thailand’s aesthetic medicine industry—from research and development to production and clinical application—ensuring both domestic and international demand is met through a fully integrated hub.