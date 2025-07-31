AirAsia Unveils \"Travelista\" Campaign: Calling All Travel Enthusiasts for a Chance to Fly Free for a Year on Over 60 Direct Routes Across Asia

This initiative invites passionate travelers to embark on a journey to accumulate trips, offering a grand prize of free flights for one year to the individual who explores the most diverse international routes with Thai AirAsia (flight code FD) and Thai AirAsia X (flight code XJ). The campaign aims to inspire and reward those who live to travel.
The "Travelista" campaign is designed to encourage adventurers to discover new experiences across Asia, leveraging AirAsia's extensive network of over 60 direct routes spanning 18 countries and 56 destinations across the region. As an added bonus, participants who register and complete their first flight under the campaign will receive a 20% discount on AirAsia x Akkara Bangkok merchandise. The campaign is open for participation from today until March 31, 2026. Travelers can register at https://www.airasiatravelista.com/tripcollector/.
More than just a rewards program, the "Travelista" campaign serves as a comprehensive travel platform. The dedicated website https://www.airasiatravelista.com/tripcollector/ is a one-stop resource for travel information, featuring inspiring trip plans from renowned travel influencers such as "Go Went Go" and "Ar Sa Pa Pai Long," making it easy for participants to follow in their footsteps. It also serves as the main channel for logging trips and qualifying for the free flight rewards.
The campaign launch event featured the premiere of its promotional video and was honored by the special appearance of Mr. Dung Pankorn, who joined renowned travel experts to discuss their diverse travel experiences.
Ms. Tansita Akrarittiphirom, Chief Commercial Officer of Thai AirAsia, stated, "Thai AirAsia and Thai AirAsia X proudly offer direct flights to over 18 countries, 56 destinations, and 61 routes across Asia. We want to invite everyone to discover and experience new places, each with its unique charm, perfect for various travel styles. Whether it's a short, frequent trip to Taipei, Hanoi, Vientiane, Penang, Hong Kong, Macau, or Singapore, a relaxing getaway to Okinawa, Chengdu, Maldives, Colombo, or Kaohsiung, or a fun group adventure to Ho Chi Minh City, Shanghai, or Osaka."
"AirAsia boasts the most extensive network of direct flights across Asia, particularly in key markets like China, India, Vietnam, and ASEAN. We hope this campaign will inspire more people to travel internationally with AirAsia, trusting our vast route network, punctuality, and internationally recognized safety standards," Ms. Tansita added.
AirAsia remains steadfast in its commitment to continuously enhance services and expand its route network to meet the diverse needs of travelers. This aligns with its vision of making air travel accessible and affordable for everyone in the region. With world-class safety standards and value-driven services, AirAsia is ready to take you on new adventures across Asia.