AirAsia Unveils \"Travelista\" Campaign: Calling All Travel Enthusiasts for a Chance to Fly Free for a Year on Over 60 Direct Routes Across Asia

This initiative invites passionate travelers to embark on a journey to accumulate trips, offering a grand prize of free flights for one year to the individual who explores the most diverse international routes with Thai AirAsia (flight code FD) and Thai AirAsia X (flight code XJ). The campaign aims to inspire and reward those who live to travel.

The "Travelista" campaign is designed to encourage adventurers to discover new experiences across Asia, leveraging AirAsia's extensive network of over 60 direct routes spanning 18 countries and 56 destinations across the region. As an added bonus, participants who register and complete their first flight under the campaign will receive a 20% discount on AirAsia x Akkara Bangkok merchandise. The campaign is open for participation from today until March 31, 2026. Travelers can register at https://www.airasiatravelista.com/tripcollector/.

More than just a rewards program, the "Travelista" campaign serves as a comprehensive travel platform. The dedicated website https://www.airasiatravelista.com/tripcollector/ is a one-stop resource for travel information, featuring inspiring trip plans from renowned travel influencers such as "Go Went Go" and "Ar Sa Pa Pai Long," making it easy for participants to follow in their footsteps. It also serves as the main channel for logging trips and qualifying for the free flight rewards.