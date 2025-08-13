CKPower Posts Continued Net Profit Growth for 1H 2025

CKPower also maintains a solid financial position. As of June 30, 2025, total assets increased by 4.7% from year-end 2024, mainly due to continued investment in LPCL and the strong 1H 2025 performance of XPCL, along with proceeds from the Company’s Baht 5 billion Green Debenture issuance in June 2025. The Net Interest-bearing Debt to Equity Ratio remained low at 0.56 times and the Interest Coverage Ratio stood at 6.11 times, underscoring robust financial strength and effective debt management.

“Over the years, CKPower has navigated challenges arising from natural conditions and global economic volatility affecting interest rates and natural gas prices. Through effective management, technology adoption, and our highly skilled workforce, CKPower has remained agile in adapting to changing circumstances. Moving forward, CKPower will continue to expand its renewable energy portfolio, focusing on both hydro and solar power, alongside innovations to improve energy efficiency and promote conservation across its value chain, reaffirming our commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” concluded Mr. Thanawat.



About CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower):

CKPower engages in production and sales of electricity generated from three sources of energy under its 18 power plants with the total installed capacity of 3,640 MW, consisting of (1) three hydroelectric power plants: the Nam Ngum 2 Hydroelectric Power Plant with 615 MW installed capacity, operated by Nam Ngum 2 Power Company Limited (46% owned through its shareholding in SouthEast Asia Energy Limited), the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant with 1,285 MW installed capacity, operated by Xayaburi Power Company Limited (42.5% owned), and the Luang Prabang Hydropower Project with 1,460 MW installed capacity, operated by Luang Prabang Power Company Limited (LPCL) (50% owned); (2) two cogeneration power plants with 238 MW installed capacity, operated by Bangpa-in Cogeneration Limited (65% owned); and (3) 13 solar power plants, comprising 11 under Bangkhenchai Company Limited (100% owned) with total installed capacity of 28 MW, one under Nakhon Ratchasima Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 6 MW installed capacity, and one under Chiangrai Solar Company Limited (30% owned) with 8 MW installed capacity.