Honda Unveils “The M.O.V.E. by Honda” – the Brand’s First-Ever Immersive Experience Center in Thailand



Future Drive

This zone highlights Honda’s ongoing pursuit of creating new value in mobility, where the dream of “redefining mobility” is brought to life — shifting the image of EVs from “Thick and Heavy,” to “Thin, Light, and Wise,” not only through electrification, but also through innovation that delivers emotional, sustainable, and human-centered experiences. It reflects Honda’s belief that the future of mobility must go beyond technology — to inspire joy, ensure safety, and offer new freedom for people and society. Through this experience, visitors are invited to explore how Honda’s electric vehicles embody these ideas and contribute to a smarter, cleaner, and more meaningful future.



The M.O.V.E. Cafe

The M.O.V.E Café serves as the final chapter of the journey through The M.O.V.E by Honda, offering a space where visitors can experience Honda’s vision of future mobility through taste—completing the five-sense journey that defines the entire facility.

Aligned with the overarching concept of “Sense the Synergy,” The M.O.V.E Café presents an immersive tasting experience, curated by Chef Dej Kewkacha, that engages all five senses—sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste. Far more than a conventional café, it is a sensory destination where culinary creativity meets the future of mobility, delivering a uniquely Honda expression of emotional value.

The M.O.V.E. by Honda marks a significant milestone in Honda’s journey toward an electrified and sustainable future. More than just a showcase of technology featuring motorcycles, automobiles, and mobilities displayed — which will be displayed periodically — this immersive experience center embodies our global brand slogan, “The Power of Dreams – How we move you.” This is not just a slogan — it is our promise, as we share Honda’s vision that mobility is no longer just about getting from one place to another. It is about creating meaningful connections, embracing sustainability, and delivering a rich human experience.

As a commitment, we aim to move people — not only physically, but also emotionally and socially. And it begins right here in Thailand. At The M.O.V.E. by Honda, Honda invites customers, enthusiasts, and the public to explore our first-ever immersive experience center. Through groundbreaking innovations and multi-sensory exhibits, visitors are encouraged to witness, feel, and truly “Sense the Synergy” — a future built on dreams, driven by innovation, committed to sustainability and social value.



Name: The M.O.V.E. by Honda

Location: EM GLASS, Ground Floor, EMSPHERE,

628 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Public Opening: 15 August 2025 – 30 November 2026

Opening Hours:

• 15 August 2025, 07:00 PM – 10:00 PM

• 16 August 2025 onwards, 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM daily

Entrance Fee: Free

Official Line Account: @TheM.O.V.E.byHonda

Organized by: Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd.