Honda Unveils “The M.O.V.E. by Honda” – the Brand’s First-Ever Immersive Experience Center in Thailand

The center will be opened for the public starting August 15, 2025 until November 30, 2026. Under the core concept “Sense the Synergy,” we invite people to explore the future of mobility and engage in all five senses through multi-sensory zones that blend innovation, emotion, and sustainability.
Entrance and Dream Sphere
The journey begins in the entrance zone, reflecting Honda’s long-standing human-centric development philosophy, which emphasizes customer satisfaction, safety, and reliability. This spirit is expressed through an interactive check-in experience that intuitively connects visitors with Honda’s core values.
Beyond the entrance, guests step into the Dream Sphere — an immersive 360-degree room that captures both the past and future of Honda. Through a dynamic visual narrative, visitors can trace the evolution of Honda’s dreams and challenges from its founding era to the decades ahead, intuitively connecting with the company’s challenging spirit and the key milestones that have shaped its journey.
Future Ride
This zone represents the future of Honda’s motorcycle for visitors to engage with a dynamic riding simulator, offering a hands-on experience of next-generation riding. True to the theme “Expected Life. Unexpected Discoveries.”, this space invites guests to go beyond the ordinary and explore new possibilities in electric mobility.
Future Mobility
This zone represents Honda’s future dream for the “New Mobility Ecosystem”, where next-generation mobilities seamlessly integrate into everyday life and expand the way people move. A 360-degree immersive simulator invites guests to experience a virtual flight from Bangkok to Pattaya, offering a glimpse into how future mobility could become part of daily routines. By combining practicality with fun, this zone reflects Honda’s commitment to creating new ways of moving that are smarter, more sustainable, and enjoyable — ultimately bringing Honda’s mobility dreams closer to reality.
Future Drive
This zone highlights Honda’s ongoing pursuit of creating new value in mobility, where the dream of “redefining mobility” is brought to life — shifting the image of EVs from “Thick and Heavy,” to “Thin, Light, and Wise,” not only through electrification, but also through innovation that delivers emotional, sustainable, and human-centered experiences. It reflects Honda’s belief that the future of mobility must go beyond technology — to inspire joy, ensure safety, and offer new freedom for people and society. Through this experience, visitors are invited to explore how Honda’s electric vehicles embody these ideas and contribute to a smarter, cleaner, and more meaningful future.
The M.O.V.E. Cafe
The M.O.V.E Café serves as the final chapter of the journey through The M.O.V.E by Honda, offering a space where visitors can experience Honda’s vision of future mobility through taste—completing the five-sense journey that defines the entire facility.
Aligned with the overarching concept of “Sense the Synergy,” The M.O.V.E Café presents an immersive tasting experience, curated by Chef Dej Kewkacha, that engages all five senses—sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste. Far more than a conventional café, it is a sensory destination where culinary creativity meets the future of mobility, delivering a uniquely Honda expression of emotional value.
The M.O.V.E. by Honda marks a significant milestone in Honda’s journey toward an electrified and sustainable future. More than just a showcase of technology featuring motorcycles, automobiles, and mobilities displayed — which will be displayed periodically — this immersive experience center embodies our global brand slogan, “The Power of Dreams – How we move you.” This is not just a slogan — it is our promise, as we share Honda’s vision that mobility is no longer just about getting from one place to another. It is about creating meaningful connections, embracing sustainability, and delivering a rich human experience.
As a commitment, we aim to move people — not only physically, but also emotionally and socially. And it begins right here in Thailand. At The M.O.V.E. by Honda, Honda invites customers, enthusiasts, and the public to explore our first-ever immersive experience center. Through groundbreaking innovations and multi-sensory exhibits, visitors are encouraged to witness, feel, and truly “Sense the Synergy” — a future built on dreams, driven by innovation, committed to sustainability and social value.
Name: The M.O.V.E. by Honda
Location: EM GLASS, Ground Floor, EMSPHERE,
628 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
Public Opening: 15 August 2025 – 30 November 2026
Opening Hours:
• 15 August 2025, 07:00 PM – 10:00 PM
• 16 August 2025 onwards, 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM daily
Entrance Fee: Free
Official Line Account: @TheM.O.V.E.byHonda
Organized by: Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd.