Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025 Unlocks Laboratory and Innovation for Thailand’s Future Economy

Now in its 15th edition, the event expands in both scope and scale—bringing together Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL, BioAP INTERNATIONAL, FutureCHEM INTERNATIONAL, and introducing Health & Innovation Asia and the Food For Health Pavilion. Organized by VNU Asia Pacific, the show creates a comprehensive innovation ecosystem connecting science, healthcare, and future food solutions. With over 500 exhibiting brands from 12 countries, including international pavilions from China, Taiwan, and South Korea, and covering 15,000 sq.m. of exhibition space—60% Thai and 40% international exhibitors—the event reinforces Thailand’s growing role in the regional innovation and laboratory technology supply chain.
Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025 is more than just a product showcase—it's where science meets business to turn research into real-world solutions across healthcare, biotech, food, and the environment. This year introduces new highlights, including a Startup Pavilion, cutting-edge product launches, and awards for booth design and sustainability. Business matching—both online and onsite—will help participants connect with the right partners. Most notably, the show advances its commitment to sustainability with the launch of its first Carbon Neutrality Program.
The conference program features over 65 sessions, curated by 26 local and international associations, and hosted across specialized tracks on biotechnology, diagnostics, digital labs, and advanced chemical applications. More than 160 speakers will share strategic insights and technical breakthroughs—connecting research to commercialization.
Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025 and its co-located events serve as a launchpad for economic resilience through science, connecting research, business, and policy. Whether it's accelerating diagnostics, scaling bio-manufacturing, or redefining food as medicine, the show reflects a clear message: Thailand’s future economy is being built on science, technology, and collaboration. We invite researchers, policy makers, manufacturers, start-ups, and investors to be part of this national transformation.
Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025, co-located with BioAP INTERNATIONAL, FutureCHEM INTERNATIONAL, and Health & Innovation Asia, will take place from 3–5 September 2025 at BITEC, Bangkok. For more information, please visit www.thailandlab.com
Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of Asia’s most strategic scientific marketplace—where science meets innovation, and industries converge.
Pre-Register for Free Entrance at https://eventpassinsight.co/el/to/THLAB0033