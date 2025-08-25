BG supports Thai–Cambodian border relief efforts under the mission “Providing Value for Sustainable Society”

In collaboration with government agencies and partner networks, BG delivered survival kits and essential supplies to the area.

Led by Mr. Silparat Watthanakaset, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, BG executives and employee volunteers worked together to prepare the relief kits, which were then handed over to the Suranaree Task Force in Surin Province. The initiative was made possible through cooperation with the National Defence College of Thailand and ThaiPost, which facilitated the logistics and distribution.

Further support from BG’s affiliated companies was also extended through Pathum Thani Province and the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Industry Office to ensure comprehensive and equitable assistance.

This collective effort underscores BG’s unwavering commitment to standing by society through all circumstances, while reinforcing the vital role of the private sector in supporting government and community collaboration toward a culture of sustainable giving.