Taiwan Excellence’s official mascot FuBear, makes its global debut!

A global campaign connecting 11 countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United States, Thailand, the Philippines, India, the United Kingdom, Japan, Vietnam, and Germany, is now underway.
Taiwan Excellence will hold its first global campaign, “Give Me Five! A Better Life,” in 11 countries around the world. The official Taiwan Excellence mascot, FuBear, will make its first appearance on the world stage, connecting with people around the world through high fives and promoting international efforts to achieve a “better future” together.
About FuBear
FuBear is a character that symbolizes the friendliness of Taiwan Excellence. It embodies the brand vision of Taiwan Excellence, “Through Taiwan Excellence, the world begins to explore new positive experiences and new lifestyles,” through its actions and stories. With its humorous and friendly personality, it serves as a “bridge of kindness” connecting the world. With its hands raised high, it creates connections and hope with the world.
Features & Personality
Official Character Introduction Page
Global Campaign: "Give Me Five! A Better Life."
The global campaign “Give Me Five! A Better Life” centered on the theme of “high-fives,” which anyone can easily do. FuBear visits various parts of the world to connect people's kindness, goodwill, positive energy, and initiative. The campaign encourages people worldwide to take action to create a “better life” together.
In Thailand, Taiwan Excellence is teaming up with popular illustrator Tum Ulit to present a special online comic series. From 12–25 September 2025, FuBear and Tum Ulit’s cat will guide fans on how to take part in the online high-five campaign in a fun and engaging way—encouraging everyone to spread positivity and join the global mission with just one tap.
Aligned with the brand vision of “Taiwan Excellence” —to inspire the world with positive experiences and lifestyles—the campaign aims to expand the circle of positive actions worldwide through high-fives with FuBear.
To further extend the experience, a physical activation will take place at Central Ladprao, Bangkok, on 4–5 October 2025, where visitors can meet FuBear and join the “Give Me Five! A Better Life” campaign onsite.
For more details, please visit the official campaign website:
https://giveme5taiwanexcellence.com/
About Taiwan Excellence
The Taiwan Excellence Award was established in 1993 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to recognize outstanding achievements in innovative products that Taiwan is proud of. Products are subject to rigorous evaluation based on four key criteria: “research and development,” “design,” “quality,” and “marketing.” In addition, “being made in Taiwan” is also an important selection criterion.
The Taiwan Excellence mark is widely recognized worldwide as a symbol of high quality and outstanding design, effectively promoting the innovation of Taiwanese products. For more details, please visit the official website (https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en ).