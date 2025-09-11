Taiwan Excellence’s official mascot FuBear, makes its global debut!

Global Campaign: "Give Me Five! A Better Life."

The global campaign “Give Me Five! A Better Life” centered on the theme of “high-fives,” which anyone can easily do. FuBear visits various parts of the world to connect people's kindness, goodwill, positive energy, and initiative. The campaign encourages people worldwide to take action to create a “better life” together.

In Thailand, Taiwan Excellence is teaming up with popular illustrator Tum Ulit to present a special online comic series. From 12–25 September 2025, FuBear and Tum Ulit’s cat will guide fans on how to take part in the online high-five campaign in a fun and engaging way—encouraging everyone to spread positivity and join the global mission with just one tap.

Aligned with the brand vision of “Taiwan Excellence” —to inspire the world with positive experiences and lifestyles—the campaign aims to expand the circle of positive actions worldwide through high-fives with FuBear.

To further extend the experience, a physical activation will take place at Central Ladprao, Bangkok, on 4–5 October 2025, where visitors can meet FuBear and join the “Give Me Five! A Better Life” campaign onsite.

For more details, please visit the official campaign website:

https://giveme5taiwanexcellence.com/



About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Award was established in 1993 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to recognize outstanding achievements in innovative products that Taiwan is proud of. Products are subject to rigorous evaluation based on four key criteria: “research and development,” “design,” “quality,” and “marketing.” In addition, “being made in Taiwan” is also an important selection criterion.

The Taiwan Excellence mark is widely recognized worldwide as a symbol of high quality and outstanding design, effectively promoting the innovation of Taiwanese products. For more details, please visit the official website (https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en ).