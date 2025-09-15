NEO Taps BUS as Presenters for “Fineline Happiness Series” to Expand Young Gen Customer Base

According to Nielsen Thailand, the laundry detergent and fabric softener market in Thailand demonstrates robust growth potential. In the first half of 2025, the liquid laundry detergent market reached a value of 5,000 million Baht, marking an 8% growth, with NEO securing the second-largest market share at 27%. Concurrently, the total fabric softener market achieved a value of 7,700 million Baht, growing by 4%. Notably, the concentrated fabric softener segment alone accounted for 6,200 million Baht and experienced a significant 6% growth. NEO holds the fourth-largest market share in this segment and has achieved impressive double-digit growth. Industry forecasts predict accelerated growth for the concentrated fabric softener market, driven by an expanding consumer base among younger generations who are increasingly managing their own laundry.

"Our in-depth consumer insight analysis reveals that modern daily product users, particularly teenagers and urban dwellers, place increasing importance on 'fragrance' and 'brand image.' This understanding drives our commitment to developing exquisite fragrances in collaboration with world-renowned perfume houses, a dedication that has consistently enabled Fineline to attract and retain consumers with its distinctive scent profiles. The 'Fineline Shine The Happiness' campaign is specifically designed to highlight the unique differentiation of the Fineline Happiness Series, both in its superior cleaning efficacy and its contemporary fragrances. It offers an ideal solution for consumers, whether they are the Young Generation or the Young at Heart, who seek products that flawlessly integrate performance with an elevated user experience," Nitchamon further elaborated.

NEO's marketing strategy will focus on solidifying its leadership in FMCG fabric care innovation, aiming to enhance brand experiences and recognition. By end of 2025, NEO targets a 21% sales growth for the overall Fineline laundry detergent product group, with the Fineline Happiness Series specifically projected for a robust 35.7% growth. Similarly, the Fineline concentrated fabric softener group aims for 28% growth, with the Fineline Happiness Series targeting 30% growth.

The Fineline Happiness Fabric Care Laundry Detergent is available in three formulas: "Pink Shine," "Crystal Bright," and "Blink Violet." The Fineline Happiness Fabric Softener is also available in three formulas: "Sweetie Pink," "Dreaming Kiss," and "Peach Blossom." These products are now available at hypermarkets, leading retailers nationwide, and online channels. For details, visit https://neo-corporate.com/ or follow NEOCorporate and FinelineThailand on Facebook.



#NEOCorporate #NEO #นีโอคอร์ปอเรท #NEOซักผ้าอันดับหนึ่ง #FinelineThailand