NEO Taps BUS as Presenters for “Fineline Happiness Series” to Expand Young Gen Customer Base

This range of fabric care laundry detergents and concentrated fabric softeners offers superior cleaning, fabric protection, and a soft, fresh scent lasting up to 35 days, powered by Fresh Capsule Technology and FX Tech to eliminate musty odors. The campaign strategically targets the Young Gen and Young at Heart, delivering quality and tangible happiness. NEO targets 35.7% growth for this series' laundry detergent and 30% for fabric softener by end of 2025.
Nitchamon Thakolsri, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Business Innovation at NEO Corporate Public Company Limited, stated: "As a Segment Creator, our priority is to deeply understand and effectively meet the evolving needs of every consumer generation. Our choice of BUS (Because of You I Shine) as presenters for the 'Fineline Happiness Series' perfectly embodies our approach to connecting with new-generation consumers. Their bright, authentic, and positive image aligns seamlessly with NEO's core values of delivering products that not only fulfill functional laundry needs but also cultivate 'tangible happiness’.”
"We believe the delightful fragrance on freshly laundered clothes offers a simple, accessible moment of happiness, much like the joy fans experience seeing their beloved artists smile or laugh. We are confident this collaboration with BUS will refresh and modernize Fineline's brand image, opening new avenues to connect with contemporary consumers. Simultaneously, as a proud Thai company, NEO Corporate is committed to supporting T-POP's growth as a creative force, fostering shared national pride," added Nitchamon.
According to Nielsen Thailand, the laundry detergent and fabric softener market in Thailand demonstrates robust growth potential. In the first half of 2025, the liquid laundry detergent market reached a value of 5,000 million Baht, marking an 8% growth, with NEO securing the second-largest market share at 27%. Concurrently, the total fabric softener market achieved a value of 7,700 million Baht, growing by 4%. Notably, the concentrated fabric softener segment alone accounted for 6,200 million Baht and experienced a significant 6% growth. NEO holds the fourth-largest market share in this segment and has achieved impressive double-digit growth. Industry forecasts predict accelerated growth for the concentrated fabric softener market, driven by an expanding consumer base among younger generations who are increasingly managing their own laundry.
"Our in-depth consumer insight analysis reveals that modern daily product users, particularly teenagers and urban dwellers, place increasing importance on 'fragrance' and 'brand image.' This understanding drives our commitment to developing exquisite fragrances in collaboration with world-renowned perfume houses, a dedication that has consistently enabled Fineline to attract and retain consumers with its distinctive scent profiles. The 'Fineline Shine The Happiness' campaign is specifically designed to highlight the unique differentiation of the Fineline Happiness Series, both in its superior cleaning efficacy and its contemporary fragrances. It offers an ideal solution for consumers, whether they are the Young Generation or the Young at Heart, who seek products that flawlessly integrate performance with an elevated user experience," Nitchamon further elaborated.
NEO's marketing strategy will focus on solidifying its leadership in FMCG fabric care innovation, aiming to enhance brand experiences and recognition. By end of 2025, NEO targets a 21% sales growth for the overall Fineline laundry detergent product group, with the Fineline Happiness Series specifically projected for a robust 35.7% growth. Similarly, the Fineline concentrated fabric softener group aims for 28% growth, with the Fineline Happiness Series targeting 30% growth.
The Fineline Happiness Fabric Care Laundry Detergent is available in three formulas: "Pink Shine," "Crystal Bright," and "Blink Violet." The Fineline Happiness Fabric Softener is also available in three formulas: "Sweetie Pink," "Dreaming Kiss," and "Peach Blossom." These products are now available at hypermarkets, leading retailers nationwide, and online channels. For details, visit https://neo-corporate.com/ or follow NEOCorporate and FinelineThailand on Facebook.
#NEOCorporate #NEO #นีโอคอร์ปอเรท #NEOซักผ้าอันดับหนึ่ง #FinelineThailand