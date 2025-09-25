eXmoor Pharma and Siam Bioscience form strategic partnership to establish leading Cell and Gene Therapy services in Southeast Asia



Angela Osborne, Executive Chair of eXmoor Pharma, commented:

“We are pleased to collaborate with Siam Bioscience on such a visionary and impactful initiative. Thailand and Southeast Asia are rapidly emerging as hubs for cell and gene therapy innovation. By combining Siam Bioscience’s regional leadership with eXmoor’s technical expertise and global CDMO capabilities, we are creating a launchpad to support both local breakthroughs and international partnerships. This is about bringing life-changing therapies to more patients, more quickly, and with the right infrastructure to support long-term success.”

Songpon Deechongkit, CEC at Siam Bioscience, said:

“Partnering with eXmoor Pharma allows us to leverage its track record of supporting and growing successful CGT companies and programmes over the past 20 years to advance cell and gene therapy in our region. Our CGT centre will not only enable access to established products, but also support translational research in Thailand and neighbouring countries, with a focus on practical commercialisation in line with international standards. These efforts will strengthen Thailand’s position as a medical hub for the ASEAN region.”

Nualphan Lamsam, Honorary Corporate Communications Director of Siam Bioscience, said:

“As cell and gene therapies become increasingly effective in treating serious diseases such as cancer and hereditary conditions, we are truly excited about this partnership and its potential to help bring forward life-altering treatments. While Siam Bioscience has been manufacturing conventional biotech medicines for more than a decade, this collaboration takes us to the next frontier of innovation and enables us to provide both broad and niche therapies for patients in Thailand and across the region. All of these efforts align with our steadfast mission to bring better healthcare to Thai people and communities worldwide.”



About eXmoor Pharma

eXmoor Pharma is the only integrated cell and gene therapy CDMO with over 20 years of consultancy expertise embedded at every stage of development. From early-phase strategy and process development to GMP manufacturing and commercialisation, eXmoor supports clients with deep technical knowledge, regulatory insight and flexible manufacturing solutions. With a purpose-built facility in Bristol, UK, and over 170 clients globally, eXmoor is a trusted partner for cell and gene therapy innovators seeking to scale their therapies safely and efficiently.



About Siam Bioscience

Siam Bioscience is a leading biopharmaceutical company in ASEAN, with over 15 years of experience in research, development, manufacturing and commercialisation of biotherapeutics, vaccines and small molecules. With a state-of-the-art EU GMP-certified manufacturing facility, Siam Bioscience has successfully transferred and supplied critical technologies in collaboration with global partners. As part of its next phase of growth, the company is expanding into advanced therapeutic modalities including cell and gene therapies, with the aim of improving access to innovative treatments across Thailand, ASEAN and neighbouring regions.