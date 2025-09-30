Galaxy Resorts Thailand Sizes Thailand’s Tourism Opportunities Amidst Current Challenges, Propelling Thai Tourism into a New Era 

Macau's compelling success story underscores that even amidst fluctuating tourism markets, strategic investment in the live entertainment industry can generate immense appeal and substantial added value for the tourism sector. The unfortunate cancellation of past world-class concerts in Thailand, such as the G-DRAGON event, due to venue limitations and adverse weather conditions, highlights an urgent imperative: the development of infrastructure capable of efficiently hosting large-scale events, irrespective of climatic conditions or seasonality. The creation of modern, technologically advanced live entertainment and MICE precincts, with adjoining luxury hospitality and urban resort features is a fundamental tourism growth driver for a number of countries in Asia, and could be instrumental in enhancing Thailand's tourism competitiveness on the world stage.

Galaxy Resorts Thailand remains confident it can play a pivotal role in empowering Thailand to excel in the new landscape of tourism. Leveraging its global leading expertise and proven track record in developing the world’s best Entertainment Complex, it is confident that under the right conditions, investment in the entertainment industry in Thailand, will serve as a crucial catalyst for tourism growth and employment. This will attract high-value tourists, generate significant economic value, and fundamentally transform Thailand's tourism image, restoring its strength and prominence globally.

To underscore this unwavering commitment, Galaxy Resorts Thailand proudly stands as a principal sponsor in bringing the sensational Jackson Wang "MAGICMAN 2 WORLD TOUR 2025 - 2026" to Asia. The tour will commence its electrifying journey at Impact Arena, Bangkok, marking its inaugural Asian stop in October 2025, before continuing its magical run at Galaxy Arena – a magnificent and state-of-the-art 16,000-seat venue for world-class concerts and entertainment events, nestled within Galaxy Resorts Macau.

Mr. Kevin Clayton, Chief Brand Officer of Galaxy Resorts Thailand, commented, "We are absolutely delighted to collaborate with Jackson Wang on the 'MAGICMAN 2 World Tour.' This partnership vividly demonstrates our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment to audiences across Asia. Moreover, it showcases our steadfast dedication to driving high-value tourism to Thailand, capitalising on its exceptional attractions and hospitality. This concert beautifully connects Bangkok and Macau, two intrinsically vibrant and culturally rich hubs. Concurrently, Jackson's boundless energy and creative spirit perfectly align with our own commitment to delivering unforgettable premium experiences, and we warmly invite everyone to join us in witnessing the ultimate magic of this show. This concert epitomises Galaxy Resorts' unwavering dedication to bringing the very best of Asia to Thailand.” As a principal sponsor, Galaxy Resorts Thailand is set to offer exclusive opportunities and exciting surprises for Thai audiences. Further details will be announced on the official Facebook page of Galaxy Resorts Thailand.

Following the exhilarating experience in Bangkok, audiences can further immerse themselves in the fusion of Jackson Wang's artistic essence and global luxury at Galaxy Resorts Macau, the world’s leading Entertainment Complex, attracting over 22 million tourists to the property each year in Macau.

Mr. Kevin Clayton further emphasized, “Beyond this world-class entertainment collaboration, Galaxy Resorts Thailand remains deeply committed to long-term investment that reflects not only our belief in the potential of Thailand’s tourism industry, but also our confidence in the nation’s growth opportunities. With the right collaboration between the public and private sectors, we are keen to position Thailand as a premier destination in Asia, attracting discerning global travelers, delivering sustainable economic benefits, and reinforcing the country’s role as a leading hub for world-class tourism and entertainment.”

Stay updated on news and activities from Galaxy Resorts Thailand at www.galaxyresortsthailand.com.