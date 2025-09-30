Veolia Expands Waste-To-Energy Leadership in Thailand with Majority Stake in Chonburi Clean Energy 

With this acquisition, Veolia has increased its stake to 66.6% in CCE, a state-of-the-art non-hazardous solid Waste-to-Energy plant located in Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor.

In 2024, CCE generated 65,072 MWh of energy, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 260,000 households. CCE also avoided 24,294 tons of CO2 emissions. These impressive environmental contributions resulted from CCE’s strong operational performance. In 2024, CCE achieved a remarkable 92% availability rate (8,075 operating hours), surpassing the industry average for WtE plants. This achievement underscores the plant’s efficient design, effective management, and reliability in waste management.

In addition to reinforcing CCE’s position as a market leader in the waste-to-energy sector, Veolia, positioning itself as a leading operator of Waste-To-Energy in Thailand by leveraging its pristine operational track record, aims to expand CCE’s waste-to-energy business into waste-to-resource operations. This initiative will support industrial stakeholders in achieving resource reuse and advancing Thailand’s transition from a linear to a circular economy, thereby reducing waste and pollution. Veolia’s vision fully aligns with Thailand’s Industrial Waste Management framework, the Bio-Circular-Green Model, and the forthcoming Draft Industrial Waste Management Act.