AI Power-Up: Thai Women Entrepreneurs Master Digital Tools for Global Growth

The Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Association of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of H.M.The Queen (BPW Thailand), led by Khunying Natthika Wattanavekin Angubolkul, President of the Federation, together with Dr. Mom Luang Preeyapun Sridhavat, Chairperson of the ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs Network-Thailand (AWEN Thailand), Ms. Ramrung Worawat, Director-General of the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development at the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security of Thailand, and Dr. Rutchaneeporn Pookayaporn Phukkamarn, President of Sripatum University and recipient of the ASEAN Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award 2015, jointly organized the workshop “AI Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs in the Digital Era” on Monday, September 22, 2025, at Sripatum University.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Mrs. Benjamas Kanmuang, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development for the openning remarks. Ms. Kannika Charoenluk, Director of the Division of Gender Equality Promotion, delivered the closing remarks and presented certificates to over 100 women entrepreneurs, business professionals, and participants aiming to enhance their AI skills in the digital era. The workshop was also supported by Mrs. Maleerat Pluemchitchom, Advisor and former President of the Federation, and Ms. Vacharee Sritrakul, AWEN Thailand Board Member, who offered encouragement to participants.