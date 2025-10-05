AI Power-Up: Thai Women Entrepreneurs Master Digital Tools for Global Growth

The Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Association of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of H.M.The Queen (BPW Thailand), led by Khunying Natthika Wattanavekin Angubolkul, President of the Federation, together with Dr. Mom Luang Preeyapun Sridhavat, Chairperson of the ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs Network-Thailand (AWEN Thailand), Ms. Ramrung Worawat, Director-General of the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development at the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security of Thailand, and Dr. Rutchaneeporn Pookayaporn Phukkamarn, President of Sripatum University and recipient of the ASEAN Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award 2015, jointly organized the workshop “AI Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs in the Digital Era” on Monday, September 22, 2025, at Sripatum University.
The opening ceremony was presided over by Mrs. Benjamas Kanmuang, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development for the openning remarks. Ms. Kannika Charoenluk, Director of the Division of Gender Equality Promotion, delivered the closing remarks and presented certificates to over 100 women entrepreneurs, business professionals, and participants aiming to enhance their AI skills in the digital era. The workshop was also supported by Mrs. Maleerat Pluemchitchom, Advisor and former President of the Federation, and Ms. Vacharee Sritrakul, AWEN Thailand Board Member, who offered encouragement to participants.
The workshop featured distinguished faculty from Sripatum University’s Academy of Business Intelligence (ABI), including Asst. Prof. Dr. Chonlathis Eiamworawutthikul, Assistant to the President, Dr. Vorasuang Duangchinda, Assistant to the President, Asst. Prof. Dr. Ravipa Akrajindanon, Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration, and Mr. Chayawat Kitnop.
Business experts such as Ms. Watanya Amatanon (Fort Vending Co., Ltd. – Tao Bin) and Ms. Patchanan Khongwanitkitjaroen (GetBiz Thailand Co., Ltd.) shared their knowledge and experience on leveraging AI to improve business management, as well as strategies for adaptation and planning in the digital world.
Additionally, Ms. Praonarin Ruangritthidech provided beverages and snacks from the renowned Thai brand “ChaTraMue,” creating a refreshing and relaxed atmosphere throughout the event.
The workshop was designed in response to the impact of AI technology, which has replaced many types of work including marketing, customer service, administrative tasks, accounting, and manufacturing. Those unable to adapt face reduced income and increased household debt. To maximize the workshop’s effectiveness, Sripatum University deployed 20 AI Business Talents—students skilled in AI—to serve as mentors, guiding participants through hands-on practice and creative use of AI to enhance competitiveness and expand business opportunities.
This initiative aligns with key policies to promote and develop the capabilities of Thai women entrepreneurs in the digital era, enabling them to compete and grow sustainably in the global market. It also fosters collaborative networks between public and private organizations, supporting the effective use of technology and marking a significant step in empowering Thai women business leaders to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving world.
