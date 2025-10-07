AIS Wins 3 HR Asia 2025 Awards for the 7th Consecutive Year, Solidifying Its Standing as a Leading Employer in Asia

These recognitions reaffirm AIS’s commitment to creating a workplace that values diversity, embraces individuality, enhances employee experiences through technology, and develops people to grow alongside the business on the path toward becoming a Cognitive Tech-Co. Notably, AIS received the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 (Gold Winner) for the seventh consecutive year—remaining the only telecommunications company in Thailand to consistently uphold this standard—while also leveraging people and technology as a force to drive sustainable impact for the nation.

The three awards AIS proudly received at the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards 2025 are:

1. Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 (Gold Winner) – Marking the 7th consecutive year AIS has been recognized as one of the best employers in Asia, and the only telecom company in Thailand to continuously achieve this honor. This accolade reflects AIS’s holistic people strategy, focusing on all dimensions of employee well-being.

2. HR Asia DEI Award – Recognizing AIS’s success in embedding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) within its organizational policies, promoting equality and embracing differences across its workforce.

3. HR Asia Tech Empowerment Award – Affirming AIS’s strength in leveraging technology as a key enabler to enhance workplace efficiency, employee satisfaction, and engagement, while driving innovation in human capital management that ultimately elevates organizational performance and workforce happiness.