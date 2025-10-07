AIS Wins 3 HR Asia 2025 Awards for the 7th Consecutive Year, Solidifying Its Standing as a Leading Employer in Asia

These recognitions reaffirm AIS’s commitment to creating a workplace that values diversity, embraces individuality, enhances employee experiences through technology, and develops people to grow alongside the business on the path toward becoming a Cognitive Tech-Co. Notably, AIS received the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 (Gold Winner) for the seventh consecutive year—remaining the only telecommunications company in Thailand to consistently uphold this standard—while also leveraging people and technology as a force to drive sustainable impact for the nation.
The three awards AIS proudly received at the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards 2025 are:
1. Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 (Gold Winner) – Marking the 7th consecutive year AIS has been recognized as one of the best employers in Asia, and the only telecom company in Thailand to continuously achieve this honor. This accolade reflects AIS’s holistic people strategy, focusing on all dimensions of employee well-being.
2. HR Asia DEI Award – Recognizing AIS’s success in embedding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) within its organizational policies, promoting equality and embracing differences across its workforce.
3. HR Asia Tech Empowerment Award – Affirming AIS’s strength in leveraging technology as a key enabler to enhance workplace efficiency, employee satisfaction, and engagement, while driving innovation in human capital management that ultimately elevates organizational performance and workforce happiness.
Ms. Kantima Lerlertyuttitham – Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Chief Corporate Officer of AIS, stated “Winning HR Asia Awards for seven consecutive years strongly reflects AIS’s unwavering standard and capability as a leader in people management. For over a decade, we have believed that diversity and equity are the true strengths of an organization. Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and embracing different perspectives and experiences has shaped a strong and resilient culture. Beyond winning the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 (Gold Winner), the additional awards in DEI and Tech Empowerment reinforce our commitment to creating a work environment that continuously evolves and empowers our people. These are the cornerstones for AIS to transform into a sustainable Cognitive Tech-Co in the digital era.
Beyond developing our people, AIS is committed to generating positive social impact through initiatives like the ‘Aunjai Arsa’ volunteer network, where employees across different departments unite to drive the AIS ACADEMY for THAIs under the theme ‘Think-in-advance Mission’. This program equips Thais of all ages with technology knowledge and digital skills, helping them adapt and create new opportunities amid change. Additionally, through JUMP THAILAND Hackathon 2025, we provide young talents with a platform to co-develop ideas and innovations that reduce inequality and enhance the quality of life for the elderly and persons with disabilities. AIS will continue to advance with DEI and Tech Empowerment as our guiding principles, driving sustainable organizational success while contributing to a stronger and more equitable Thai society.”