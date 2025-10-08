Betagro Nurtures Culinary Skills and Embraces Sustainability in the 2nd year of ‘Betagro Saijai Cooking Academy’

The event aims to share contemporary Thai cooking skills with members of the media, guided by guest chef, Chef Tang - Piyapanee Chomngam. A highlight of the session was the special dish, "S-Pure Saijai," featuring premium chicken breast from S-Pure that was tender, juicy, and infused with bold Southern spices and aromatic herbs.

What is the most important about the event is our careful attention to cooking – starting with the selection of premium chicken breast from S-Pure as the main ingredient. S-Pure, a brand under Betagro, offers high-quality fresh meat and food products produced using 100% natural farming practices, with absolutely no antibiotics used from day one. The brand also meets Japan’s highest 3S Quality Standards: Safe, Strong, and Superior Taste.

Furthermore, we incorporate local ingredients such as turmeric from Surat Thani, purple-tip rice from Trang, and coffee beans from Chumphon into our menu. These high-quality ingredients not only highlight regional flavors, but also reflect our cultural heritage and support for local communities. Betagro also prioritizes environmentally responsible practices – including reducing paper use, sourcing local ingredients, and presenting menus that align with Thailand's soft power strategy to elevate Thai cuisine on the global stage.