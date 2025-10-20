Taiwan Excellence Donates 5,000 Meals to Bring Smiles to Thai Children Nationwide

More than 50 volunteers joined hands with Taiwan Excellence at Wat Weluwan School, Suphanburi Province, to cook and serve warm meals for the students, as well as plant vegetables to create a sustainable food source for the school’s future meals.

Ms. Mia Liang, Director of the Taiwan Trade Center, Bangkok, said:

“In line with Taiwan Excellence’s mission to engage with local communities, enhance quality of life, and promote sustainability, the High-Five to Thrive project extends from our global campaign ‘Give Me Five! A Better Life’. This initiative transforms the power of every ‘high-five’ with FuBear, Taiwan Excellence’s mascot, into 5,000 meaningful meals for children in need — ensuring they can focus on learning without hunger, in partnership with the CCF Foundation under the Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.”