Taiwan Excellence Donates 5,000 Meals to Bring Smiles to Thai Children Nationwide

More than 50 volunteers joined hands with Taiwan Excellence at Wat Weluwan School, Suphanburi Province, to cook and serve warm meals for the students, as well as plant vegetables to create a sustainable food source for the school’s future meals.
Ms. Mia Liang, Director of the Taiwan Trade Center, Bangkok, said:
“In line with Taiwan Excellence’s mission to engage with local communities, enhance quality of life, and promote sustainability, the High-Five to Thrive project extends from our global campaign ‘Give Me Five! A Better Life’. This initiative transforms the power of every ‘high-five’ with FuBear, Taiwan Excellence’s mascot, into 5,000 meaningful meals for children in need — ensuring they can focus on learning without hunger, in partnership with the CCF Foundation under the Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.”
“More than 50 volunteers joined Taiwan Excellence in preparing warm meals for the students of Wat Weluwan School, featuring both Thai dishes and the Taiwanese favorite Lu Rou Fan (Braised Pork Rice). Each meal was rich in nutrition and served with love, promoting not only physical well-being but also cross-cultural appreciation. Volunteers also participated in planting vegetables to help the school establish a self-sustaining food source — serving as a learning space that fosters life skills, agricultural knowledge, and long-term community growth” Ms. Liang added.
Mr. Adirek Nilphiam, Principal of Wat Weluwan School, said “Wat Weluwan is a small school with only 94 students from kindergarten to primary level. According to our nutrition survey, about 40% of students suffer from malnutrition, with below-average weight and height due to economic hardship in their families. The ‘High-Five to Thrive’ activity by Taiwan Excellence not only provides nutritious meals but also brings smiles, happiness, and inspiration to our students through the heartfelt participation of volunteers.”
Mr. Veerasak Puttisai, Director of Project Quality and Operations at the CCF Foundation for Children and Youth under the Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, said:
“The CCF Foundation supports over 30,000 underprivileged children across 35 provinces in Thailand through programs in education, health, nutrition, and life skills — all aimed at empowering them for a better future. We are deeply grateful to Taiwan Excellence for recognizing the importance of child development and joining us in providing 5,000 nutritious meals to improve the quality of life and bring joy to Thai children.”
Through initiatives like High-Five to Thrive, Taiwan Excellence is proud to contribute to a more sustainable and compassionate society, growing together with local Thai communities.
About Taiwan Excellence
The Taiwan Excellence Awards were established in 1993 by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Taiwan's most innovative products. Each year, eligible products go through a rigorous selection process that assesses their products based on four important factors: research and development, design, quality, and marketing with the key criterion of being Made in Taiwan.
The Taiwan Excellence mark has gained global recognition as a prestigious symbol of quality and design, effectively showcasing Taiwan's impressive product innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en