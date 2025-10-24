TOA Partners with JOMOO to Enter Smart Toilet Market, Eyes 200 Million Baht Revenue Target

The newly opened TOA I JOMOO showroom spans approximately 460 square meters and has been meticulously designed to showcase the SMART & Digital Intelligence Bathroom concept. The space features over 300 premium products, including intelligent toilets, automated faucets, automatic urinals, shower fixtures, bathtubs, and fixtures specifically designed for elderly and young users. The showroom caters to both project-based customers and individual consumers seeking to experience advanced bathroom innovations firsthand.

The showroom comprises seven distinct zones: the Smart Zone, featuring the flagship X-Series intelligent toilet emphasizing quietness and advanced functionality; the Smart Suite, showcasing comprehensive intelligent innovations for contemporary lifestyles; the Hotel Suite, presenting five-star hotel standards for international real estate projects; the Residential Suite, targeting premium housing with the Gold Series for luxury living; the Public Area, offering durable fixtures for commercial spaces; the Senior Suite, designed according to universal design principles with safety features including height-adjustable fixtures, accessible flush buttons, slip-resistant surfaces, and emergency alert systems; and the Kid's Suite, featuring products designed to promote child safety and development.

The X-Series intelligent toilet serves as the product flagship, combining innovations in quietness, hygiene, and smart technology. Its Silent Flushing technology operates at an exceptionally quiet 38 decibels—comparable to a library setting—while its seat complies with the SIAA standard, resisting over 99 percent of bacteria. The unit features a platinum-based odor elimination system removing unwanted odors with over 99 percent efficiency and incorporates the Flip-Flush technology, described as a unique innovation in the global smart toilet market.

TOA's strategy for driving the smart toilet business centers on three key pillars: expanding dealer networks to approximately 200 retail locations by 2026 to increase product accessibility across regions; elevating project experience through offerings designed for real estate, hotel, and public building specifications; and providing comprehensive after-sales service with dedicated support teams and spare parts availability. The company also plans to open additional showrooms to allow customers to experience products before purchase.

"Positioning smart toilets as a flagship product will not only strengthen TOA's position as a comprehensive solutions provider but also raise the standard of Thailand's bathroom fixtures market to align with global innovation," Tangkaravakul said. "Our goal is to expand distribution channels through authorized dealers and premier projects nationwide, reaching high-end customers seeking premium quality, elegant design, and cutting-edge technology. This showroom opening represents more than a new product introduction—it marks TOA's strategic entry into a promising market and underscores the potential of Thailand's smart toilet sector as it enters a new era of intelligence."

Interested customers can visit and obtain additional information through TOA's digital channels: www.toalivingspace.com, LINE Official account toalivingspace, Facebook page TOA.LivingSpace, and Instagram @toalivingspace.