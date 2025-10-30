Thai Kun Circuit Opens New Factory in 304 Industrial Park to Expand PCB Production Capacity

This investment reflects the company’s strong commitment to advancing high technology and enhancing product quality to remain competitive in the international market.
Recently, Thai Kun Circuit held a foundation stone-laying ceremony for its new factory at 304 Industrial Park, with Mr. Hong Geng Qi representing the company. In his remarks, he emphasized the company’s goal of strengthening its research and development capabilities and producing high-precision double-sided and multilayer PCBs used in four key sectors: automotive electronics, industrial and safety control systems, consumer electronics, and communication electronics.
With support from its parent company, a global expert in PCB technology, Thai Kun Circuit has established collaborations with leading domestic and international clients. The company also operates two research and development centers recognized at both the municipal and provincial levels, equipped with internationally certified standards and a comprehensive intellectual property management system.
Mr. Kittiphan Jitpentham, Chief Executive Officer of 304 Industrial Park, stated:
“We are pleased that Thai Kun Circuit has chosen the 304 Industrial Park as its production base. This decision reflects the park’s strong infrastructure and well-developed utilities, which are ready to support industrial growth. These factors will further strengthen Thai Kun Circuit’s competitiveness in the global market.”
Located in the Prachinburi and Chachoengsao provinces, 304 Industrial Park spans over 20,000 rai (approximately 8,000 acres), with more than 2,500 rai (approximately 1,000 acres) available for sale. It is one of Thailand’s most comprehensive industrial hubs, featuring a hybrid renewable energy system powered by biomass and a floating solar power plant – the largest private-sector project of its kind in Thailand. The facility sits on a vast reservoir with a capacity of over 40 million cubic meters, ensuring energy stability and promoting environmentally sustainable production.
Mr. Hong concluded, “This new factory marks another important milestone for Thai Kun Circuit in expanding its production capacity and strengthening the potential of Thailand’s electronics industry to compete sustainably in the global market.”