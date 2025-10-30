Thai Kun Circuit Opens New Factory in 304 Industrial Park to Expand PCB Production Capacity

This investment reflects the company’s strong commitment to advancing high technology and enhancing product quality to remain competitive in the international market.

Recently, Thai Kun Circuit held a foundation stone-laying ceremony for its new factory at 304 Industrial Park, with Mr. Hong Geng Qi representing the company. In his remarks, he emphasized the company’s goal of strengthening its research and development capabilities and producing high-precision double-sided and multilayer PCBs used in four key sectors: automotive electronics, industrial and safety control systems, consumer electronics, and communication electronics.

With support from its parent company, a global expert in PCB technology, Thai Kun Circuit has established collaborations with leading domestic and international clients. The company also operates two research and development centers recognized at both the municipal and provincial levels, equipped with internationally certified standards and a comprehensive intellectual property management system.