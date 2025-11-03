“Taste of America 2025” – A Celebration of Premium American Ingredients and Flavors in the Heart of Bangkok

In collaboration with the Office of Agricultural Affairs, U.S. Embassy Bangkok, the heart of Bangkok will be transformed into a vibrant land of American tastes and colours at the “Taste of America 2025” event, held from October 30 – November 12, 2025 at Gourmet Market branches: Paragon, Emporium, EmQuartier, and EMSPHERE.

Step into a Hollywood-inspired atmosphere and celebrate American food culture through exclusive ingredients and menus, categorized into:

• Meat Selection:

Featuring Cooked Lobster from Maine with firm texture and sweet flavor, Alaskan Black Cod, one of the world’s most delicious fish from the pristine deep waters of Alaska, US Prime Beef Rib Eye from Angus breed with rich aroma and intense flavor, certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Frozen Roasted Turkey, fully cooked and ready to serve, which is high in protein.

• Premium Cheese Selection:

Including Vintage Cheese To-Go Assorted from California, made using traditional recipes and aged in local farms, Point Reyes Cheese from California with Mediterranean herb aroma and intense truffle scent, perfect for cheese boards, and Wisconsin Cheese, a renowned cheese-producing region offering a variety of cheeses crafted by master cheesemakers.

• Ingredients and Fruits:

Such as Tabasco Sriracha Sauce with a tangy and spicy flavor, perfect for pizza, sandwiches and burgers; Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, unheated and unfiltered to retain beneficial enzymes; Gala Apples from Washington with a honey-like or light vanilla aroma and Seedless Green and Red Grapes from California, large, firm, and crisp.