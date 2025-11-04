CP LAND partners with BytePlus and 3DS to drive AI and cloud transformation, creating a lifestyle platform that enhances business performance in real time

In a move that underscores the growing convergence between real estate and technology, CP LAND Public Company Limited, one of Thailand’s leading property developers, has entered into a strategic partnership with BytePlus, the global enterprise services arm under ByteDance, and 3DS INTERACTIVE Co., Ltd., a MarTech and Customer Data Platform (CDP) specialist.

The collaboration marks a key milestone in CP LAND’s digital transformation journey — combining AI, cloud, and data intelligence to build a real-time connected lifestyle platform. This ecosystem integrates marketing, sales, and service channels through data-driven insights and intelligent connectivity, aiming to deliver a seamless omnichannel experience that deepens customer engagement and drives sustainable business growth.

The partnership focuses on developing an intelligent marketing and customer relationship management platform, known as Personalized Automation Management (PAM), alongside building a centralized data ecosystem — the cornerstone of CP LAND’s AI transformation. This system consolidates data from all CP LAND business units into a single hub, or Single Source of Truth, enabling real-time data access and collaboration across teams. The integration empowers CP LAND to deliver more personalized, timely, and consistent responses to customer needs.