CP LAND partners with BytePlus and 3DS to drive AI and cloud transformation, creating a lifestyle platform that enhances business performance in real time

In a move that underscores the growing convergence between real estate and technology, CP LAND Public Company Limited, one of Thailand’s leading property developers, has entered into a strategic partnership with BytePlus, the global enterprise services arm under ByteDance, and 3DS INTERACTIVE Co., Ltd., a MarTech and Customer Data Platform (CDP) specialist.
The collaboration marks a key milestone in CP LAND’s digital transformation journey — combining AI, cloud, and data intelligence to build a real-time connected lifestyle platform. This ecosystem integrates marketing, sales, and service channels through data-driven insights and intelligent connectivity, aiming to deliver a seamless omnichannel experience that deepens customer engagement and drives sustainable business growth.
The partnership focuses on developing an intelligent marketing and customer relationship management platform, known as Personalized Automation Management (PAM), alongside building a centralized data ecosystem — the cornerstone of CP LAND’s AI transformation. This system consolidates data from all CP LAND business units into a single hub, or Single Source of Truth, enabling real-time data access and collaboration across teams. The integration empowers CP LAND to deliver more personalized, timely, and consistent responses to customer needs.
Under the collaboration, BytePlus serves as the strategic technology partner, providing its globally recognized intelligent solutions and supporting the development of CP LAND’s AI infrastructure. These technologies enable data-driven automation that delivers relevant and timely responses, empowering CP LAND to scale effectively in the digital era.
Meanwhile, 3DS INTERACTIVE acts as the system integrator, responsible for developing and connecting systems to ensure the seamless implementation of BytePlus’ world-class technologies within Thailand’s real estate context.
Chalita Samuthrat, Senior Vice President, BytePlus Thailand, said:
“Our collaboration with CP LAND marks an important milestone for BytePlus as we expand our partnerships in Thailand. CP LAND is our strategic corporate partner in the country, reflecting our shared vision and confidence in using global technologies to innovate the real estate industry and drive Thailand’s digital transformation. We believe this partnership will enable both organizations to leverage each other’s strengths and develop new approaches aligned with the fast-changing market.”
Sasinan Allmand, Executive Vice President, CP LAND Public Company Limited, added:
“For CP LAND, adopting AI isn’t merely about upgrading technology — it’s about harmonizing both back-end and front-end operations to create competitive advantages and deeper customer understanding. The transformation begins with our marketing team, which manages data across multiple channels and connects directly with customers. AI will help the team gain richer insights into customer behavior, communicate at the right moment, and develop a comprehensive lifestyle platform that integrates all channels through an omnichannel approach. This real-time connection between marketing, sales, and service data allows every team to share a unified view of customers and co-create new waves of growth — paving the way for future ecosystem integration.”
Chaiyapong Lapliengtrakul, Chief Executive Officer of 3DS INTERACTIVE, said:
“3DS INTERACTIVE was founded on the belief that technology only creates value when it is practically applied. This partnership combines our local expertise with global technology to ensure CP LAND’s AI systems become part of day-to-day operations, delivering tangible and sustainable results.”
The collaboration builds upon CP LAND’s ongoing AI initiatives, including CICI (AI News Voice) and Paul (AI Member) — intelligent assistants for communication and customer service. These innovations form the foundation of CP LAND’s Customer Data Platform (CDP) and AI infrastructure, integrating data from all business units into a unified system for deeper customer insights and data-driven strategic decision-making.
The partnership reflects a shared commitment among CP LAND, BytePlus, and 3DS INTERACTIVE to build a sustainable, human-centric technology ecosystem. By strengthening its data-driven foundation, CP LAND aims to create smarter services and advance digital real estate management in line with its long-term vision: “Accessible Communities for Life.”
