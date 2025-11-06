Launch of the Commanderie de Bordeaux – Bangkok

The launch event, hosted at the Dusit Thani Hotel, brought together Thailand’s leading figures from the wine, hospitality, and culinary sectors, as well as prominent representatives from the finance, banking, IT, and telecommunications industries, to celebrate this milestone and reaffirm Bangkok’s position as an emerging hub for fine-wine culture in Southeast Asia.
The evening began with an exclusive wine tasting, featuring an exceptional selection of Bordeaux wines presented by renowned château owners and merchants who travelled from France for the occasion. This was followed by a Gala Dinner held under the patronage of His Excellency Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, Ambassador of France to Thailand, and Jean-Marc Dulong, President of the Grand Conseil du Vin de Bordeaux — and in the distinguished presence of James Suckling, one of the world’s most recognised wine critics.
Guests enjoyed an extraordinary selection of wines, including a superb Château Angélus 2014 and Clos Fourtet 2015, in the presence of their respective owners Hubert de Boüard and Mathieu Cuvelier. The event also welcomed Véronique Dausse of Château Phélan Ségur, Jean-Bruno Cantorne of Château Veyret Latour, Axel Heinz of Château Lascombes, Lucas Leclerq of Château Fourcas Dupré, Nicolas Lassagne of Château Maltus, Olivier Bonnelye of Château L’Éperon, and Quentin Azais, representing Château Bastor-Lamontagne — a remarkable line-up showcasing the richness and diversity of Bordeaux.
This celebration also commemorated the 370th anniversary of Franco-Thai relations and 140 years of formal diplomatic ties between France and Thailand—an enduring partnership built on cultural exchange and shared appreciation for excellence.
Guests included winegrowers, merchants, and VIPs from Thai and French sectors, as well as representatives from Commanderies in Vietnam (Hanoi & Ho Chi Minh City) and Jakarta, highlighting the regional enthusiasm for Bordeaux wines.
Special thanks to our sponsors: Vinobox, Lucaris, CIC, Kad Kokoa, FDC International and Siam Seaplane, whose support made this non-profit event possible.
Quotes from the Founding Members
At the helm of the newly established Commanderie are Mr. Nicolas Bernardin and Mr. Sébastien Laurent, both long-time residents of Asia and passionate advocates for Bordeaux wines. They will serve respectively as Maître and Vice-Maître of the Commanderie, leading its mission to promote Bordeaux’s heritage within Thailand’s vibrant hospitality scene.
Nicolas Bernardin, Master:
“We are deeply honored by the support of Ambassador Jean-Claude Poimboeuf and the Grand Conseil du Vin de Bordeaux. Their presence and endorsement mark a powerful beginning for our Commanderie. We have observed a minute of silence in memory of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Queen Mother of Thailand and honored a life of grace, devotion, and timeless elegance — and a lasting symbol of friendship between Thailand and France. Our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Thailand.”
Sébastien Laurent, Vice-Master:
“We are grateful to the Thai VIPs who joined, including leaders from the Federation of Thai Industries, the former DG of the Board of Investment, and over 70 distinguished top business owners from finance sector, system integrators, retail, sommeliers and wine distribution sectors. Their enthusiasm and support reflect the strong cultural and economic ties between Thailand and France.”
A Vision of Cultural Bridge Through Wine
Speaking as a duo, Nicolas and Sébastien stated:
“We are delighted to have been appointed as Masters of the Grand Conseil du Vin de Bordeaux and to have officially welcomed eight Commanders into the Commanderie de Bordeaux – Bangkok:
Jean-Claude Poimboeuf (Ambassadeur d’Honneur), Julie Cancelloni (Inspiring Girls), Annie Yang (Kliff Capital), Kongkiat Opaswongkarn (Asia Plus Group Holding), Joe Sriwarin (Professional Sommelier Association of Thailand), William Yeh (Wine Connection – Group CEO), Marc Tanappong Vongsuwan (Best Sommelier 2025 Thailand, Dusit Thani Cannubi Sommelier), and Soraya Kongsaard (Sommelier Mandarin Oriental).
Our vision and objective is to share the passion for wine that bridges cultures. This new Commanderie has no business purpose—it is a celebration of heritage, friendship, and shared appreciation. This is just the beginning. We look forward to welcoming new diverse members and hosting quarterly dinners that celebrate the spirit of Bordeaux and Thai hospitality. Bordeaux toujours Bordeaux.”