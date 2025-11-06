Launch of the Commanderie de Bordeaux – Bangkok

Guests included winegrowers, merchants, and VIPs from Thai and French sectors, as well as representatives from Commanderies in Vietnam (Hanoi & Ho Chi Minh City) and Jakarta, highlighting the regional enthusiasm for Bordeaux wines.

Special thanks to our sponsors: Vinobox, Lucaris, CIC, Kad Kokoa, FDC International and Siam Seaplane, whose support made this non-profit event possible.



Quotes from the Founding Members

At the helm of the newly established Commanderie are Mr. Nicolas Bernardin and Mr. Sébastien Laurent, both long-time residents of Asia and passionate advocates for Bordeaux wines. They will serve respectively as Maître and Vice-Maître of the Commanderie, leading its mission to promote Bordeaux’s heritage within Thailand’s vibrant hospitality scene.



Nicolas Bernardin, Master:

“We are deeply honored by the support of Ambassador Jean-Claude Poimboeuf and the Grand Conseil du Vin de Bordeaux. Their presence and endorsement mark a powerful beginning for our Commanderie. We have observed a minute of silence in memory of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Queen Mother of Thailand and honored a life of grace, devotion, and timeless elegance — and a lasting symbol of friendship between Thailand and France. Our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Thailand.”



Sébastien Laurent, Vice-Master:

“We are grateful to the Thai VIPs who joined, including leaders from the Federation of Thai Industries, the former DG of the Board of Investment, and over 70 distinguished top business owners from finance sector, system integrators, retail, sommeliers and wine distribution sectors. Their enthusiasm and support reflect the strong cultural and economic ties between Thailand and France.”



A Vision of Cultural Bridge Through Wine

Speaking as a duo, Nicolas and Sébastien stated:

“We are delighted to have been appointed as Masters of the Grand Conseil du Vin de Bordeaux and to have officially welcomed eight Commanders into the Commanderie de Bordeaux – Bangkok:

Jean-Claude Poimboeuf (Ambassadeur d’Honneur), Julie Cancelloni (Inspiring Girls), Annie Yang (Kliff Capital), Kongkiat Opaswongkarn (Asia Plus Group Holding), Joe Sriwarin (Professional Sommelier Association of Thailand), William Yeh (Wine Connection – Group CEO), Marc Tanappong Vongsuwan (Best Sommelier 2025 Thailand, Dusit Thani Cannubi Sommelier), and Soraya Kongsaard (Sommelier Mandarin Oriental).

Our vision and objective is to share the passion for wine that bridges cultures. This new Commanderie has no business purpose—it is a celebration of heritage, friendship, and shared appreciation. This is just the beginning. We look forward to welcoming new diverse members and hosting quarterly dinners that celebrate the spirit of Bordeaux and Thai hospitality. Bordeaux toujours Bordeaux.”