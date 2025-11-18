I Started Coaching to Teach Soccer — But Ended Up Learning About People



As 06 United grew, so did our reach. We became an official Youth Partner of NYCFC, giving our young players opportunities to walk onto the Yankee Stadium field, meet professional players, and see our club’s name in lights. Watching their faces light up in those moments that’s the kind of reward you never forget.



A New Chapter: SBU Rec Coaching Team

Eventually, my path led me to Stony Brook University, where I joined the SBU Rec coaching team. Coaching at the university level brought new challenges, different pace, different expectations but the same core truth: it’s still about people.

With college players, the focus shifted from building fundamentals to developing leadership, communication, and mindset. These athletes already had skill; what they needed was guidance to channel it to lead, to collaborate, to build team culture.

At SBU Rec, I learned as much from my players as they did from me. Coaching became a partnership. It was about adapting, listening, and helping others see that leadership doesn’t always come from being the loudest sometimes it comes from consistency, empathy, and trust.



What Coaching Has Taught Me

If there’s one lesson I carry from both 06 United and SBU Rec, it’s that coaching is really about community. It’s not about perfection or even performance, it’s about connection.

At 06 United, that meant giving every child, regardless of background, a chance to dream. At SBU, it means helping young adults discover their potential, both on and off the field. Each environment is different, but the purpose is the same: to use soccer as a tool for growth, confidence, and belonging.

Looking back, I realized I started coaching because I wanted to teach soccer.

But what I’ve really learned is how much soccer teaches us about people, how to communicate, how to trust, and how to build something meaningful together.

Because in the end, it’s never just a game. It’s a community and I’m grateful to be part of it.



Methavin Thanachokthiticharoen is a soccer coach and community builder dedicated to using sport as a platform for growth, connection, and inclusion. He’s part of both 06 United Football Club in New York City and the SBU Rec coaching team, where he mentors players to develop not just their skills, but their confidence and leadership on and off the field.

