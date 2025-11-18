I Started Coaching to Teach Soccer — But Ended Up Learning About People

by Methavin Thanachokthiticharoen
Soccer has always been my language one that doesn’t need words. Wherever I go, a ball, a field, and a few players are enough to create understanding. But over time, I realized that playing is one thing; coaching is something completely different. Coaching isn’t just about strategy or drills it’s about shaping people, their confidence, and their sense of belonging.
My coaching journey started in Queens, New York, where 06 United Football Club was founded back in 2006 by a group of passionate players who wanted more than just weekend games. They wanted to build a soccer community.
By the time I joined, the club had already transformed into something incredible a nonprofit youth academy that offered affordable, inclusive soccer training to kids from low-income families across New York City.
What drew me in was that purpose. I saw how much it meant for a child to have a safe space to train, to belong, and to dream. We practiced in neighborhood parks throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Staten Island, close to where these families lived, making it easy for them to be part of something positive.
When I first started co-coaching, I wasn’t focused on perfect drills or elite tactics. I was focused on showing up on being the kind of mentor I wished I had when I was younger. Week after week, I watched players grow, not just in skill, but in confidence, discipline, and teamwork. That’s when I realized: soccer can change lives, one practice at a time.
One of my favorite memories is from the 10-Year Anniversary Charitable Soccer Tournament in 2016. We hosted sixteen teams — youth and adults — from all across New York City. The energy was incredible. You could feel the pride, not just from competing, but from being part of something bigger than ourselves.
That day reminded me that soccer isn’t just played between goals; it’s played between hearts. The cheers, the laughter, the moments of encouragement, those are victories too.
As 06 United grew, so did our reach. We became an official Youth Partner of NYCFC, giving our young players opportunities to walk onto the Yankee Stadium field, meet professional players, and see our club’s name in lights. Watching their faces light up in those moments that’s the kind of reward you never forget.
Eventually, my path led me to Stony Brook University, where I joined the SBU Rec coaching team. Coaching at the university level brought new challenges, different pace, different expectations but the same core truth: it’s still about people.
With college players, the focus shifted from building fundamentals to developing leadership, communication, and mindset. These athletes already had skill; what they needed was guidance to channel it to lead, to collaborate, to build team culture.
At SBU Rec, I learned as much from my players as they did from me. Coaching became a partnership. It was about adapting, listening, and helping others see that leadership doesn’t always come from being the loudest sometimes it comes from consistency, empathy, and trust.
If there’s one lesson I carry from both 06 United and SBU Rec, it’s that coaching is really about community. It’s not about perfection or even performance, it’s about connection.
At 06 United, that meant giving every child, regardless of background, a chance to dream. At SBU, it means helping young adults discover their potential, both on and off the field. Each environment is different, but the purpose is the same: to use soccer as a tool for growth, confidence, and belonging.
Looking back, I realized I started coaching because I wanted to teach soccer.
But what I’ve really learned is how much soccer teaches us about people, how to communicate, how to trust, and how to build something meaningful together.
Because in the end, it’s never just a game. It’s a community and I’m grateful to be part of it.
About the author
Methavin Thanachokthiticharoen is a soccer coach and community builder dedicated to using sport as a platform for growth, connection, and inclusion. He’s part of both 06 United Football Club in New York City and the SBU Rec coaching team, where he mentors players to develop not just their skills, but their confidence and leadership on and off the field.
Connect with Methavin on LinkedIn:
linkedin.com/in/methavin-thanachokthiticharoen-78352a33a