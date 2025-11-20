Cynclair Unveils Agentic AI SOC: The Next Level of Autonomous Defense

Today, Cynclair signals a turning point in cybersecurity operations with the official launch of its Agentic AI SOC, the next evolution of its MDR offering and the foundation for fully autonomous MXDR security. Hosted at AWS, Singha Complex, this exclusive event co-organized with Amazon Web Services (AWS), SentinelOne, and Metro Systems Corporation, brings together innovators shaping the future of cyber defense through intelligence, automation, and seamless integration.
Cyber threats move fast. Traditional defenses do not. The explosion of multi-cloud infrastructure and SaaS data has overwhelmed legacy monitoring approaches with more noise than insight. Attackers evolve daily, bypassing conventional defenses with speed and scale. Cynclair’s answer is clear: a SOC built to think, act, and strike first.
The Agentic AI SOC is powered by a suite of intelligent SOC Agents specialized AI units designed to operate collaboratively, each excelling in different functions: attack type prediction, evidence collection, contextual investigation, decision validation, and automated containment recommendations. These agents deliver instant analytics and proactive response to safeguard critical assets before damage is done. Behind every action, the process is visible, providing unprecedented transparency into how threats are handled, how decisions are made, and how SLAs are delivered.
Cynclair’s platform advances far beyond alert-driven models. It focuses on outcome-driven security, real-time, accurate actions over endless notifications. Powered by Cynclair‘s AI Models, it enables bold, informed security operations with precision and accountability. Human experts remain involved where flexibility, context, and customization are essential, creating the ideal balance between autonomous speed and operational control.
Guests experience this innovation firsthand through live demonstrations, revealing how the Agentic AI SOC anticipates threats, selects optimal actions, and executes automation end-to-end including SLA visibility that clearly shows when delays originate outside SOC operations.
“Automation alone is not enough, security teams must understand how and why decisions are made,” said Mr. Tanajak Watanakij, Founder & CTO of Cynclair.
“Agentic AI SOC introduces transparent, intelligent automation that doesn’t just detect threats, it acts. It learns. It proves value. This launch redefines what security operations can achieve with trust, speed, and measurable outcomes.”, said Mr. Joel Wong, CEO of Cynclair.
Throughout the day, attendees engage with experts from Cynclair, AWS, SentinelOne, and Metro Systems Corporation through deep-dive presentations and strategic discussion, gaining actionable insights to strengthen organizational defense across the region. Because the future of cybersecurity requires collaboration, not silos.
Cynclair stands firm: Agentic AI SOC is here, operational, and is redefining how cybersecurity is delivered, starting today.