Cynclair Unveils Agentic AI SOC: The Next Level of Autonomous Defense

Today, Cynclair signals a turning point in cybersecurity operations with the official launch of its Agentic AI SOC, the next evolution of its MDR offering and the foundation for fully autonomous MXDR security. Hosted at AWS, Singha Complex, this exclusive event co-organized with Amazon Web Services (AWS), SentinelOne, and Metro Systems Corporation, brings together innovators shaping the future of cyber defense through intelligence, automation, and seamless integration.

Cyber threats move fast. Traditional defenses do not. The explosion of multi-cloud infrastructure and SaaS data has overwhelmed legacy monitoring approaches with more noise than insight. Attackers evolve daily, bypassing conventional defenses with speed and scale. Cynclair’s answer is clear: a SOC built to think, act, and strike first.

The Agentic AI SOC is powered by a suite of intelligent SOC Agents specialized AI units designed to operate collaboratively, each excelling in different functions: attack type prediction, evidence collection, contextual investigation, decision validation, and automated containment recommendations. These agents deliver instant analytics and proactive response to safeguard critical assets before damage is done. Behind every action, the process is visible, providing unprecedented transparency into how threats are handled, how decisions are made, and how SLAs are delivered.