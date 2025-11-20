One Bangkok proudly supports “Thonburi Phanich Presents ‘Lea Salonga’ Live in One Bangkok”

H.E. Ms. Millicent Cruz-Paredes, Philippine Ambassador to Thailand (centre) together with Mr. Worawat Srisa-an, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of One Bangkok (4th from left), Mr. Papon Viriyaphant, Chairman of Thonburi Phanich Co., Ltd. (4th from right), Mr. Anawin Vipasawad, Managing Director of The Win Organizer Co., Ltd. (3rd from left) and Mr. Vasawat Dulyavit, Managing Director of The Showhopper (3rd from right) attended the press conference of “Thonburi Phanich presents ‘LEA SALONGA’ Live in One Bangkok”, held recently at The Storeys Square, G Floor, The Storeys, One Bangkok.

Lea Salonga, the iconic Broadway artist and Disney Legend whose legendary voice brought to life “A Whole New World” from Aladdin and “Reflection” from Mulan, will once again captivate Thai audiences for the first time in 15 years. The press conference also featured special performances by renowned Thai artists, including Nat-Myria Benedetti, Dao-Nathapatsorn Simasthien, Kangsom-Tanatat Chaiyaat, Gam-Kulkanpat, and Note-Saran Kungbunpot. One Bangkok is proud to play a part in supporting this special event, reflecting the project’s commitment to promoting arts and culture in all its forms while reinforcing its position as a premier destination for world-class events and concerts.