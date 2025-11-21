BG Partners with Buengyitho Municipality to Advance a Recycling Society

The event was honored by the presence of Mr. Rangsarn Nantakawong, Mayor of Buengyitho Municipality, and Mr. Silparat Watthanakasetr, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Bangkok Glass Group, who presided over the opening ceremony. The celebration featured a friendly, mini-festival atmosphere, including canvas bag painting activities, a recycling learning corner, and community dialogues on environmental stewardship.

Mr. Rangsarn emphasized that the installation of community recycling stations plays a pivotal role in reducing waste accumulation, strengthening household waste-sorting habits, and increasing public participation, an essential foundation for achieving a sustainable city. He also commended BG for its ongoing support and commitment in expanding the initiative from its first phase to this second phase in a meaningful and impactful manner.

Mr. Silparat highlighted that the collaboration forms part of BG’s long-standing commitment to advancing the Circular Economy. The company aims to broaden recycling initiatives in areas connected to its operations, with a focus on creating long-term shared value for society and the environment.

BG and Buengyitho Municipality envision this initiative as a model for environmentally sustainable cities—one that encourages active participation from all community groups and fosters a truly recycling-oriented society.