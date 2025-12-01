DKSH Highlights New Approaches to HPV Early Treatment and Cervical Care for Thai Women



Dr. Olarik Musigavong, a reproductive medicine specialist and minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon, underscored that “HPV is extremely common, with around 80% of sexually active women acquiring it at least once. While most infections clear naturally, persistent HPV can progress to cervical lesions or cancer. Yet stigma and misunderstanding often keep women from speaking openly or seeking care, leading to delayed check-ups and treatments. He stressed the need to normalize conversations about cervical health and empower women with accurate, accessible information so they can take action earlier and confidently”

During the event, women’s wellness advocates Ms. Inthipon Tamsukhin (Maxdicine) and Ms. Mondhira Piamrattanawong (Pairyinwonderland) were open about their personal experiences with HPV.

Patcharawalai Wongruksat, Senior Manager, Marketing Management, DKSH Healthcare Thailand, added: “DKSH is committed to empowering women with accurate and accessible health information, because proactive care truly begins with understanding. Our goal is to provide healthcare solutions that address not only clinical needs but also the emotional well-being of women navigating cervical health concerns. At DKSH, we aim to promote proactive care by working closely with healthcare experts to deliver reliable knowledge and ensure women have access to supportive, science-based options - helping them feel more confident, informed, and in control of their health.”



Science-backed solutions for women’s health

DKSH Business Unit Healthcare Thailand has introduced an innovative vaginal spray gel designed to support the early management of cervical lesions associated with Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Its clinically tested ingredients help double HPV clearance, support the regression of pre-cancerous cervical lesions up to 95.7%, and help restore healthy vaginal microbiota balance and natural tissue repair. Intended for early management -particularly low-grade cervical lesions - and suitable for at-home use under medical guidance and prescription, the product offers women a simple, science-backed option to proactively care for their cervical health, promote healing, and reduce future risk during the follow-up period.

