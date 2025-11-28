Thaicom Reports Q3/2025 Results

In Q3/2025, the Company reported revenue from sales of goods and rendering of services of Baht 500 million, a decrease of Baht 35 million or 6.5% from Baht 535 million in Q2/2025 (QoQ). This was mainly due to the one-time recognition of Space Tech project revenues in Q2/2025 and the impact of the Baht’s appreciation. Although the Company is in a transition period as the THAICOM 4 satellite was approaching its end of useful life, the Company was able to maintain its core revenue base continuously through the adjustment of its satellite broadband customer portfolio. Furthermore, the cost of sales of goods and rendering of services and SG&A expenses continued to decrease, reflecting efficient cost and expense management. This resulted in overall stable performance during this transition. Compared to Q3/2024 (YoY), revenue from sales of goods and rendering of services decreased by 18.6% due to the expiration of the USO Phase 2 project and a decline in conventional satellite services, consistent with slowing market demand.

Despite ongoing challenges from foreign exchange volatility and macroeconomic headwinds, the Company generated a core profit¹ of Baht 7 million in Q3/2025, highlighting effective operational management and resilience. Focusing solely on the satellite business—excluding non-satellite segments and the share of loss from the telecommunications business—the Company reported Baht 21 million in core profit, exceeding the normal core profit of Baht 14 million. These results underscore the core business’s robust profitability.