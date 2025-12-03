Thailand’s Digital Boom Is Powering SMEs But New Rules Risk Slowing Growth and Increasing Costs

Analysis by the Southeast Asia Public Policy Institute shows the proposed rules could cost Thai SMEs selling online THB 5–12 billion in lost revenue. For a small seller, this is money that might otherwise go toward hiring staff, investing in digital marketing, or expanding product lines. For many small businesses already dealing with rising costs and tougher competition from regional sellers, these additional burdens could slow down not accelerate their growth.

The Institute’s analysis also indicates that higher compliance costs could reduce the overall output of the Thai digital economy by up to THB 200 billion by 2030. That is equivalent to losing one full year of expected sector growth.

We acknowledge the need for clear rules, but as other digital economies have shown, regulating the digital space can protect consumers without holding back innovation. Countries like Singapore, Japan, and Korea have taken a flexible approach. This includes thorough impact assessments before introducing new measures and maintaining ongoing discussions to understand how rules affect SMEs in practice. These countries have sought to ensure their digital regulation is effective, predictable, and targeted to specific harms.

Thailand can take a similar path. As policymakers consider new rules, several priorities can help shape long-term digital growth:

Focus on demonstrable harms: Regulation should be targeted at specific, evidenced harms that are not addressed by existing laws, so the burden of compliance isn’t imposed pre-emptively on businesses when there’s no evidence of behavior that needs to be regulated. Conduct full regulatory impact assessments: Before introducing new obligations, regulators should also evaluate potential economic effects in detail. This allows policymakers to understand whether a requirement may create unintended pressure on SMEs, increase consumer prices, or discourage innovation. Maintain ongoing consultation channels with digital businesses: Like all businesses, SMEs need clarity and predictability. Regular dialogue rather than one-off consultations helps ensure new regulations are practical and targeted. Strengthen coordination between government agencies: Overlapping mandates can create uncertainty and increase compliance burdens. Ensuring coordination across government can foster a better environment for digital businesses.

Thailand’s digital transformation is powered not only by strong consumer adoption but also by the creativity and adaptability of millions of entrepreneurs who have embraced digital tools to build their livelihoods. The country’s progress depends on whether new digital specific regulations reinforce this momentum or unintentionally slow it down.