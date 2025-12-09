Wycombe Abbey, BE Education and Rabbit Holdings to establish Wycombe Abbey International School Bangkok, opening August 2026

This significant development brings one of the world's most prestigious school names to Thailand, offering families a world-class British international education with a strong focus on academic excellence, character development, boarding opportunities, and exceptional pastoral care.
The school will be located on the existing campus of VERSO International School, conveniently situated near Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The site is part of a development managed by Rabbit Holdings Public Company Limited (Rabbit Holdings), a company under BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited (BTS Group). BTS Group is one of Thailand’s leading companies in the infrastructure sector and has played a significant role in the nation’s progress, particularly in mass transit systems, property development, and comprehensive lifestyle services. The Group’s strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term community impact aligns closely with Wycombe Abbey’s mission and core educational values.
The transition of VERSO International School into WASBKK is expected to be completed, with full operations commencing in August 2026. This development will enable WASBKK to make full use of the exceptional sports facilities at Thana City Country Club, including golf, tennis, and squash. These outstanding amenities will significantly enhance the school’s sports programmers and co-curricular activities, providing enriched learning experiences for students across all year groups.
Renowned for its rigorous academics, co-curricular excellence, and holistic emphasis on personal development and leadership, Wycombe Abbey prepares students to thrive and lead with confidence and integrity. Internationally, the Wycombe Abbey name stands for academic excellence, holistic education, and the development of compassionate global citizens. Each international campus upholds the school's core values and uncompromising standards while embracing the unique culture and context of its host country.
With a legacy spanning nearly 130 years, Wycombe Abbey in the United Kingdom is recognised as one of the country's leading independent schools. Situated on a stunning 170-acre campus in Buckinghamshire, the school maintains an exceptional academic record including an average 28% admission rate to the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge over the past 12 years as well as strong placement in other top global universities.
Wycombe Abbey is globally recognised for its outstanding academic results, exceptional university destinations, and its unwavering commitment to developing well-rounded young people. WASBKK will offer a robust British curriculum pathway, including IGCSEs and A Levels, enabling students to access top universities worldwide. Students will benefit from a rich programme of academics, elite sport, performing arts, STEAM, and leadership opportunities reflecting the longstanding traditions and ethos of the Wycombe Abbey family of schools.
The Bangkok campus will join a wide network of Wycombe Abbey schools in Hong Kong, Changzhou, Hangzhou, Nanjing, and soon Singapore and Incheon. Together, these schools are building an international ecosystem that supports student and staff exchanges, joint academic initiatives, professional collaboration, and a shared commitment to developing compassionate, confident global citizens.
Boarding at WASBKK in alignment with the Wycombe Abbey model, the forthcoming Bangkok school will introduce a comprehensive boarding provision, offering full, weekly, and flexi boarding options in addition to the current day school option. Boarding will play a central role in shaping an enriching school culture built on independence, community values, personal responsibility, and pastoral strength. This structure ensures that students receive exceptional academic and emotional support, benefiting from an environment designed for growth, collaboration, and lifelong friendships.
Founded in 2003, BE Education is a premium education group headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai. It is the exclusive international partner of Wycombe Abbey in Asia and has successfully launched and operated Wycombe Abbey schools in Hong Kong and Mainland China. BE combines British educational excellence with local insight, global perspective, and a future-oriented approach to learning.
