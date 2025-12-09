Wycombe Abbey, BE Education and Rabbit Holdings to establish Wycombe Abbey International School Bangkok, opening August 2026

This significant development brings one of the world's most prestigious school names to Thailand, offering families a world-class British international education with a strong focus on academic excellence, character development, boarding opportunities, and exceptional pastoral care.

The school will be located on the existing campus of VERSO International School, conveniently situated near Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The site is part of a development managed by Rabbit Holdings Public Company Limited (Rabbit Holdings), a company under BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited (BTS Group). BTS Group is one of Thailand’s leading companies in the infrastructure sector and has played a significant role in the nation’s progress, particularly in mass transit systems, property development, and comprehensive lifestyle services. The Group’s strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term community impact aligns closely with Wycombe Abbey’s mission and core educational values.

The transition of VERSO International School into WASBKK is expected to be completed, with full operations commencing in August 2026. This development will enable WASBKK to make full use of the exceptional sports facilities at Thana City Country Club, including golf, tennis, and squash. These outstanding amenities will significantly enhance the school’s sports programmers and co-curricular activities, providing enriched learning experiences for students across all year groups.