KingBridge Tower unveils new office space, a landmark for Rama III, with a focus on sustainability

The building integrates sustainable features, including the use of advanced design technologies like Aero Dynamic Shape and Digital Twin, supporting the principles of a circular economy and decarbonisation. Key environmental achievements include:

Maximising environmental benefits: The building reduces CO2 emissions by up to 1,157.8 tons per year, equivalent to planting over 115,000 trees, acting as a new "lung" for the Rama III area.

Eco-friendly construction innovation: The use of BIM and Modular Design technologies reduces construction waste and embodied carbon by an additional 121.38 tons annually.

The use of BIM and Modular Design technologies reduces construction waste and embodied carbon by an additional 121.38 tons annually. Energy savings for the future: The building’s advanced Chiller Plant energy management system cuts energy use by over 10%, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 150 households.

These accomplishments ensure that KingBridge Tower meets the needs of future office spaces, focusing on both environmental efficiency and enhancing the quality of life for its users.

In celebration of the opening of the new KingBridge Tower office building, the "KingBridge Photo Exhibition" is being held in collaboration with the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand under the Royal Patronage. The exhibition is open to the public from December 8, 2025, to February 13, 2026.

This exhibition showcases the concept of KINGBRIDGE TOWER, RAMA III: "The Inspiring Workplace Experience", reflecting the vision of KingBridge Tower as a hub of inspiration for work and life for all generations. The exhibition is curated through the creative perspectives of photographers who interpret the building’s spaces in various ways.

The exhibition brings together a collection of photographs that capture the "dimensions of inspiration" from within the building itself. It highlights the architectural beauty of KingBridge Tower, alongside the Bhumibol Bridge, the new landmark of the Rama III area, and the integration of external and internal views. It also explores the relationship between the building, the Bhumibol Bridge, and the Chao Phraya River, as well as the local community and the surrounding environment. The exhibition further reflects themes of happiness, balance, and modern working experiences, with views of the city that can be enjoyed at KingBridge Tower.

