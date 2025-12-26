KingBridge Tower unveils new office space, a landmark for Rama III, with a focus on sustainability

Bangkok — KingBridge Tower, a Grade A office building located along the Chao Phraya River and the tallest in the Rama III area, officially launched on December 8, 2025, under the "Community of Kindness" mixed-use project by the Saha Group. The inauguration ceremony included a traditional Buddhist blessing, the installation of a spirit house, and a formal unveiling of the building sign.
The event, held from 9:00 am to 11:30 am, was graced by Boonsithi Chokwatana, Chairman of Saha Group, who presided over the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and His Eminence Somdej Phra Maha Ratchamongkolmunee (Somdej Thongchai), who conducted the ceremonial blessing for the building. The ceremony was attended by key figures, including Vichai Kulsomphob, Managing Director of KingBridge Tower Co., Ltd., and Dr Somkid Jatusripitak, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saha Pathana Inter-Holding PCL.
Vichai Kulsomphob, Managing Director of KingBridge Tower Co., Ltd., shared that KingBridge Tower was designed to be more than just an office building, positioning itself as a new landmark and "bridge" connecting business opportunities and quality living. The project focuses on sustainability, cutting-edge functionality, and a global standard of corporate image.
The tower is developed under the concept of The Spirit of Synergy, aiming to create a workspace that combines efficiency, happiness, and balance. It incorporates 55% green spaces and communal areas to support the well-being of its users, with dedicated zones like the "Spirit of Well-being" and "Spirit of Conversation," which include open-space common areas, meeting rooms, and co-working spaces designed for modern workstyles.
Additionally, KingBridge Tower offers special amenities such as a Sky Garden on the 23rd floor with 360-degree views of the Chao Phraya River and Bhumibol Bridge, a Sky Lounge on the 39th floor for VIP hosting, and a food court with a restaurant-like ambiance and stunning views of the Bhumibol Bridge.
The building integrates sustainable features, including the use of advanced design technologies like Aero Dynamic Shape and Digital Twin, supporting the principles of a circular economy and decarbonisation. Key environmental achievements include:
These accomplishments ensure that KingBridge Tower meets the needs of future office spaces, focusing on both environmental efficiency and enhancing the quality of life for its users.
In celebration of the opening of the new KingBridge Tower office building, the "KingBridge Photo Exhibition" is being held in collaboration with the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand under the Royal Patronage. The exhibition is open to the public from December 8, 2025, to February 13, 2026.
This exhibition showcases the concept of KINGBRIDGE TOWER, RAMA III: "The Inspiring Workplace Experience", reflecting the vision of KingBridge Tower as a hub of inspiration for work and life for all generations. The exhibition is curated through the creative perspectives of photographers who interpret the building’s spaces in various ways.
The exhibition brings together a collection of photographs that capture the "dimensions of inspiration" from within the building itself. It highlights the architectural beauty of KingBridge Tower, alongside the Bhumibol Bridge, the new landmark of the Rama III area, and the integration of external and internal views. It also explores the relationship between the building, the Bhumibol Bridge, and the Chao Phraya River, as well as the local community and the surrounding environment. The exhibition further reflects themes of happiness, balance, and modern working experiences, with views of the city that can be enjoyed at KingBridge Tower.
KingBridge Tower, a Grade A office building located on Rama III Road, is part of the "Community of Kindness" mixed-use project by Saha Group. The Office Show Suite is now open for visits. For more information, please call 02-295-3333 or visit www.KingBridgeTower.com and follow us on Facebook: KingBridgeTower.