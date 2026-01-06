Experience the Taste of Italy: Gourmet Market Launches Italian Hampers in Collaboration with Italian Trade Agency

The Super Premium The Iconic of Italy collection features five distinctive hamper styles, showcasing premium Italian products such as:

Di Martino Penne Mezzani Rigate Pasta – Crafted by Pastificio Di Martino using high-quality durum wheat semolina and natural spring water. Bronze-die extrusion and low-temperature drying create a rough texture for perfect sauce adhesion and an authentic al dente bite. The packaging is a stylish collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.

Colussi Biscuits & Crackers – A heritage brand with over 200 years of Italian tradition, offering wholesome options like olive oil crackers, whole wheat crackers, and low-sodium varieties, all with significantly reduced saturated fat.

ILLY Espresso Ground Coffee – Renowned for its smooth, balanced flavor with delicate notes of caramel, orange blossom, and jasmine, made from 100% premium Arabica beans.

Barbera Sicilia IGP Bio Extra Virgin Olive Oil – Organic EVOO from Sicily, elegantly packaged in a light-protective metal tin, perfect for gifting.

FIAMMA Vesuviana Chickpeas – A Mediterranean staple rich in fiber, protein, and antioxidants, ideal for creating healthy, flavorful dishes.

MUSSINI Vecchio Ducato 1 Medal Balsamic Vinegar – From a historic family producer, aged in wooden barrels for at least three years, perfect for salads and gourmet recipes.