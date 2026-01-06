Experience the Taste of Italy: Gourmet Market Launches Italian Hampers in Collaboration with Italian Trade Agency

Bangkok, January 2026 – The Italian Trade Agency Bangkok, in collaboration with Gourmet Market, a world-class premium supermarket under The Mall Group, proudly introduces the “Super Premium The Iconic of Italy” gift hampers. Curated with authentic Italian products of exceptional quality from the finest sources, these exclusive hampers are designed for Thai and international customers to share happiness and warm wishes this festive season.
The launch event was honored by H.E. Paolo Dionisi, Ambassador of Italy to Thailand, Ms. Paola Guida, Italian Trade Commissioner, along with The Mall Group executives Mr. Supawut Chaipratisakul and Ms. Ploychompu Umpujh, at Gourmet Market, G Floor, Paragon Department Store.
The Super Premium The Iconic of Italy collection features five distinctive hamper styles, showcasing premium Italian products such as:
Di Martino Penne Mezzani Rigate Pasta – Crafted by Pastificio Di Martino using high-quality durum wheat semolina and natural spring water. Bronze-die extrusion and low-temperature drying create a rough texture for perfect sauce adhesion and an authentic al dente bite. The packaging is a stylish collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana.
Colussi Biscuits & Crackers – A heritage brand with over 200 years of Italian tradition, offering wholesome options like olive oil crackers, whole wheat crackers, and low-sodium varieties, all with significantly reduced saturated fat.
ILLY Espresso Ground Coffee – Renowned for its smooth, balanced flavor with delicate notes of caramel, orange blossom, and jasmine, made from 100% premium Arabica beans.
Barbera Sicilia IGP Bio Extra Virgin Olive Oil – Organic EVOO from Sicily, elegantly packaged in a light-protective metal tin, perfect for gifting.
FIAMMA Vesuviana Chickpeas – A Mediterranean staple rich in fiber, protein, and antioxidants, ideal for creating healthy, flavorful dishes.
MUSSINI Vecchio Ducato 1 Medal Balsamic Vinegar – From a historic family producer, aged in wooden barrels for at least three years, perfect for salads and gourmet recipes.
The event also featured a live cooking demonstration by Chef Alex Ayutthaya Payakpong from You Hunt We Cook, inspiring guests with creative dishes using premium products from the hampers.
Celebrate Christmas and New Year with Super Premium Italy Hampers, available from now until January 15, 2026 at Gourmet Market locations: Paragon Department Store, Emporium, EmQuartier, and EMSPHERE. Discover more premium Italian products at all Gourmet Market branches or follow updates on Facebook: Gourmet Market Thailand, Instagram: @gourmetmarket, and TikTok: @gourmetmarketth.
#ITABangkok #GourmetMarketThailand #SuperPremiumTheIconicOfItaly #Hampers #Italian #NewYear2026