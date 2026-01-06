CP AXTRA Achieves 88/100 DJSI Sustainability Score, Ranks 2nd Globally in the Food & Staples Retailing Sector

In 2025, CP AXTRA implemented a series of intensive environmental initiatives under the “AXTRA Zero Waste: Less Waste, More Value” concept, reducing landfill waste by more than 31,700 tonnes, comprising over 15,000 tonnes of food waste and more than 16,755 tonnes of recyclable waste. The Company also operated a plastic bottle take-back program through Makro and Lotus’s stores nationwide, collecting over 2.2 million bottles. These efforts helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 109,649 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e), equivalent to the carbon-absorption capacity of approximately 11 million trees. CP AXTRA also expanded the use of clean energy by installing solar rooftop systems at distribution centers and more than 1,384 Makro and Lotus’s stores, and rolling out a clean-energy delivery fleet of over 300 electric vehicles, reducing environmental impacts across the value chain.

Additionally, the Company prioritizes social and governance dimensions through employee capability development, respect for human rights, and the creation of career opportunities for farmers and SMEs nationwide under its “Platform of Opportunity” program. The initiative supports the local economy, with a combined value exceeding 30 billion baht, by connecting entrepreneurs to standardized wholesale and retail systems, generating income and long-term economic stability, and promoting equality, diversity, and fair labor practices.

The 2025 S&P Global CSA reinforces CP AXTRA’s leadership in elevating Thailand’s wholesale and retail standards to the global level, while creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.