Novo Nordisk Thailand rolls out blockchain-based digital solution to authenticate weight-loss medication

Bangkok, Thailand, 8 January 2026 - Following the article by the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the counterfeit products of GLP-1RA on online platforms [1], Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd. (“Novo Nordisk”) launched eZTracker, a blockchain-enabled traceability system that verifies the authenticity of the company’s once‑weekly weight‑loss medicine, Wegovy®, across the supply chain. This innovative solution uses a unique 2D data matrix sticker to make every pack individually identifiable and traceable, aiming to proactively prevent counterfeit medicines and strengthen product safety for people with obesity.
Counterfeit products can contain incorrect doses of ingredients or even harmful substances, which may cause serious adverse effects. Unauthorised parallel imports, where products are brought into the country through unofficial distribution channels without manufacturer authorisation, can also bypass quality and safety controls, increasing the risk of substandard or tampered medicines. Together, these issues expose patients to the dangers of ineffective and harmful treatments.
Cihan Serdar Kizilcik, General Manager of Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd., said: “Patient safety is Novo Nordisk’s highest priority. We have already implemented the eZTracker solution for two of our company’s once-weekly injectable products. We introduced this digital verification system in 2025, first on our type 2 diabetes treatment product Ozempic®, and now for our obesity treatment Wegovy®. In doing so, we have raised the bar for product authentication and observed a significant reduction in counterfeit incidents reported. eZTracker effectively helps protect patients by detecting counterfeit products and reinforces our commitment to the highest standards of product safety.”
Healthcare professionals, pharmacists and patients can verify the authenticity of this Novo Nordisk’s product in real time by scanning the pink 2D QR sticker on the box or by entering the product code in the eZTracker app. A successful check will confirm that the product is genuine and display detailed product information. If verification fails, the item is likely counterfeit. Users are encouraged to report unsuccessful scans through the eZTracker app to support efforts against counterfeit products and help keep patients safe.