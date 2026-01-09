Novo Nordisk Thailand rolls out blockchain-based digital solution to authenticate weight-loss medication

Bangkok, Thailand, 8 January 2026 - Following the article by the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the counterfeit products of GLP-1RA on online platforms [1], Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd. (“Novo Nordisk”) launched eZTracker, a blockchain-enabled traceability system that verifies the authenticity of the company’s once‑weekly weight‑loss medicine, Wegovy®, across the supply chain. This innovative solution uses a unique 2D data matrix sticker to make every pack individually identifiable and traceable, aiming to proactively prevent counterfeit medicines and strengthen product safety for people with obesity.

Counterfeit products can contain incorrect doses of ingredients or even harmful substances, which may cause serious adverse effects. Unauthorised parallel imports, where products are brought into the country through unofficial distribution channels without manufacturer authorisation, can also bypass quality and safety controls, increasing the risk of substandard or tampered medicines. Together, these issues expose patients to the dangers of ineffective and harmful treatments.