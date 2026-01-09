AIT Hosts Gates Foundation President to Advance Global Development Partnership

The discussions focused on aligning AIT’s research and implementation capacity with the Foundation’s priorities, including climate resilience, digital public infrastructure, water and sanitation, health innovation, and agriculture, areas seen as increasingly important for Thailand and the wider Asia-Pacific region.
“We have built a strong, decade-long partnership with AIT, beginning with sanitation innovation and expanding into areas such as digital public infrastructure, agriculture and aquaculture,” Elias said. “We look for partners whose strengths align with our priorities, and we see opportunities to deepen collaboration to deliver measurable impact.”
AIT President Prof. Pai-Chi Li said the visit reflected the strength of the long-standing partnership between the Thailand-based institute and the global foundation. “We appreciate the Foundation’s continued trust and support and look forward to expanding collaboration in areas where research can translate into scalable solutions,” he said.
During the visit, the delegation toured AIT research and innovation facilities focused on applied science, data systems, and technology-enabled development solutions, highlighting the institute’s role as a regional hub for applied research and implementation.
Since 2011, the Gates Foundation has supported AIT through multiple partnerships in areas including water and sanitation, health systems, and aquaculture, strengthening the institute’s ability to translate research into practical, scalable solutions across Asia and other regions.