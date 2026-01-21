TOA ushers in 2026 with a new vision: “Inspiring Happiness in Everyday Living”

TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited, or TOA, reaffirmed its strength as Thailand’s No.1 architectural paint brand, long trusted by consumers, as it moves towards becoming a leader in surface finishing and construction materials. It marked the start of 2026 in a major way at its “CEO Town Hall 2026”, announcing a new vision—“Inspiring Happiness in Everyday Living”—and driving the organisation through five strategic pillars: sustained sales growth targets, full-scale upskilling of employees and the organisation with AI tools, and continued progress on its Net Zero mission towards becoming a sustainable Total Solutions leader.
Mr Jatuphat Tangkaravakoon, chief executive officer of TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited, said that amid global economic challenges and rapid technological and industry change, TOA has adjusted its operating strategy to align with the world’s new realities. The goal is to upgrade management to be more agile, seamless and efficient—strengthening competitiveness and supporting strong, sustainable long-term growth.
TOA has therefore elevated its vision from being merely a paint manufacturer to becoming a provider of happiness in living through innovation that spans every dimension. The company is not only adding colour, but is committed to creating safety, beauty and durability so that every space can be a source of happiness for everyone. This reinforces confidence in TOA as the No.1 brand trusted by consumers for more than six decades, under the concept “Inspiring Happiness in Everyday Living”, which more clearly reflects TOA’s identity and commitment.
The company also set out its five key strategic pillars to drive the organisation towards its goals and growth on all fronts:
1. Growth Acceleration: Accelerate growth across all businesses, targeting more than 50% market share in architectural paints and sustained sales growth of at least 5% per year, while continually seeking new opportunities. In 2026, TOA aims to expand into integrated construction materials through flagship products such as JOMOO smart sanitaryware, TOA TILE products, TOA GypsuM gypsum board, construction chemicals—particularly ready-mix mortar products (TOA Mortar)—as well as painting equipment.
2. Process Excellence: Reform operations through digital systems and technology (AI), as well as fully automated systems such as the Tint in Can innovation for project work, to improve efficiency, accuracy and speed—allowing employees to focus more on high-value strategic work.
3. Customer Centricity: Transition from product sales to Total Solutions that elevate the end-to-end customer experience—from product selection and expert installation to premium after-sales service—building long-term satisfaction and trust.
4. People Development: Develop people comprehensively through upskilling and reskilling in digital literacy and a growth mindset, creating teams that can adapt and work effectively alongside modern technology.
5. Sustainability Commitment: Build on the company’s top-tier “AAA” SET ESG Ratings for 2025 from the Stock Exchange of Thailand in the Property & Construction (PROPCON) sector, through its 7-GREEN Mission. TOA aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050, reflecting a commitment to advancing environmental goals and responsible business practices towards tangible sustainability.
“Despite challenges on multiple fronts, TOA is confident that these five strategic pillars will be a key driving force for sustained growth, long-term value creation for shareholders, and stewardship of all stakeholders—while operating responsibly towards society and the environment for a sustainable future for the organisation and the world,” Mr Jatuphat said.