TOA ushers in 2026 with a new vision: “Inspiring Happiness in Everyday Living”

TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited, or TOA, reaffirmed its strength as Thailand’s No.1 architectural paint brand, long trusted by consumers, as it moves towards becoming a leader in surface finishing and construction materials. It marked the start of 2026 in a major way at its “CEO Town Hall 2026”, announcing a new vision—“Inspiring Happiness in Everyday Living”—and driving the organisation through five strategic pillars: sustained sales growth targets, full-scale upskilling of employees and the organisation with AI tools, and continued progress on its Net Zero mission towards becoming a sustainable Total Solutions leader.

Mr Jatuphat Tangkaravakoon, chief executive officer of TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited, said that amid global economic challenges and rapid technological and industry change, TOA has adjusted its operating strategy to align with the world’s new realities. The goal is to upgrade management to be more agile, seamless and efficient—strengthening competitiveness and supporting strong, sustainable long-term growth.

TOA has therefore elevated its vision from being merely a paint manufacturer to becoming a provider of happiness in living through innovation that spans every dimension. The company is not only adding colour, but is committed to creating safety, beauty and durability so that every space can be a source of happiness for everyone. This reinforces confidence in TOA as the No.1 brand trusted by consumers for more than six decades, under the concept “Inspiring Happiness in Everyday Living”, which more clearly reflects TOA’s identity and commitment.