Pinehurst Reinvents the Modern Golf Experience, Emerging as a “Golf & Lifestyle Community”

As urban life becomes increasingly fast-paced and stressful, more people are searching for destinations that offer not only relaxation, but also a chance to recharge both physically and mentally without traveling far from the city.
Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, rising temperatures, and growing lifestyle pressures, today’s executives, entrepreneurs, families, and younger generations are redefining what “quality downtime” truly means. It is no longer simply about taking a vacation — it is about finding spaces that help restore balance, inspire clarity, and support a healthier way of living.
Recognizing this shift, Pinehurst is transforming itself beyond the traditional image of a golf course, positioning the property as a fully integrated “Golf & Lifestyle Community” — a destination where sports, wellness, business, hospitality, and leisure seamlessly come together in one location just outside Bangkok.
Pinehurst is redefining the role of modern golf destinations by creating an environment designed not only for golfers, but also for business professionals, families, groups of friends, wellness seekers, and urban residents looking to escape the city and reconnect with nature.
Surrounded by expansive greenery and resort-style surroundings, Pinehurst offers a rare combination of accessibility, tranquility, and multifunctional lifestyle experiences — all within easy reach of Bangkok.
In today’s world, where work-life balance and wellness have become priorities for many professionals and younger generations, relaxation is no longer viewed as simply “taking time off.”
Instead, people increasingly seek environments that allow them to mentally reset, restore energy, and improve overall quality of life.
Golf, therefore, has evolved into something far beyond sport.
Time spent on the fairway has become an opportunity to slow down, think clearly, strengthen business relationships in a more relaxed atmosphere, reconnect with family and friends, and enjoy moments away from the intensity of urban living.
To support this evolving lifestyle, Pinehurst has developed a complete ecosystem that caters to diverse needs and lifestyles, including:
Particularly during Thailand’s Green Season, when nature returns to its lush vibrancy after the summer heat, many Bangkok residents and international visitors are looking for destinations close to the city where they can spend an entire day — or weekend — enjoying multiple experiences in one place.
Visitors can start the morning with a round of golf surrounded by greenery, continue the day with business meetings or remote work in a peaceful setting, unwind with spa treatments or wellness activities, enjoy premium dining and café experiences overlooking the fairways, and end the evening relaxing at the resort hotel within the expansive green landscape.
Pinehurst is also increasingly becoming a preferred destination for business networking and relationship-building among executives and entrepreneurs, as golf continues to play an important role in creating meaningful professional connections in a more natural and relaxed environment.
Ms. Kornpassorn Jungroongruangkit, Vice Advisory Chairperson of Pinehurst Group, said:
“Today, people are not simply looking for places to relax. They are searching for spaces that help create balance in life — physically, mentally, and emotionally. Pinehurst aims to be more than just a golf course. We want to create a destination where people can work, relax, play sports, spend quality time together, and recharge their lives all in one place.”
With its combination of sports, hospitality, nature, lifestyle, and wellness experiences, Pinehurst is rapidly emerging as one of the most talked-about lifestyle destinations near Bangkok — a place that appeals to every generation, from business leaders and golfers to families, young professionals, and international travelers seeking a refreshing urban escape.
For more information, please visit:
Pinehurst Golf Club Official Website
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