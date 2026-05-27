Pinehurst Reinvents the Modern Golf Experience, Emerging as a “Golf & Lifestyle Community”

As urban life becomes increasingly fast-paced and stressful, more people are searching for destinations that offer not only relaxation, but also a chance to recharge both physically and mentally without traveling far from the city.

Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, rising temperatures, and growing lifestyle pressures, today’s executives, entrepreneurs, families, and younger generations are redefining what “quality downtime” truly means. It is no longer simply about taking a vacation — it is about finding spaces that help restore balance, inspire clarity, and support a healthier way of living.

Recognizing this shift, Pinehurst is transforming itself beyond the traditional image of a golf course, positioning the property as a fully integrated “Golf & Lifestyle Community” — a destination where sports, wellness, business, hospitality, and leisure seamlessly come together in one location just outside Bangkok.