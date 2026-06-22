SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok Celebrates the Grand Opening of Madura Rooftop Bangkok

Bangkok, 22 June 2026 — SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok has officially opened Madura Rooftop Bangkok — a rooftop restaurant & bar inspired but the Bright Bold and Expressive Culture that is Miami’s Latin backbone on the 32nd where the bold flavours of Miami’s mixed Latin American culture are brought to the City of Angels above Sukhumvit. The venue celebrated its grand opening on Friday 19 June 2026, welcoming more than 200 guests from Bangkok’s hospitality, business, diplomatic, media, and social communities.

The launch welcomed an influential mix of guests including embassy representatives from Peru, Bahrain, and Japan, top F&B leaders, KOLs, influencers, nightlife personalities, and members of Bangkok’s leading lifestyle and hospitality media.



A Rooftop Where Fire Meets Rhythm

Madura is not defined by a single country or cuisine. Instead, it draws inspiration from the cultures, flavours, and spirit of Miami’s expressive culture, blending fire-driven cooking, handcrafted cocktails, music, and social energy into one immersive rooftop experience.

Perched above Sukhumvit Soi 24, Madura offers panoramic views of Bangkok alongside a menu built around open-fire cooking, fresh seafood, tacos, ceviches, premium meats, and tropical cocktails influenced by the drinking culture of Miami and the Americas.

The concept embraces the energy of movement and discovery. Guests are encouraged to explore the venue through its open kitchen pass, terrace bars, live cooking stations, and evolving atmosphere that naturally transitions from dining into nightlife.