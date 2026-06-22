SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok Celebrates the Grand Opening of Madura Rooftop Bangkok

Bangkok, 22 June 2026 — SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok has officially opened Madura Rooftop Bangkok — a rooftop restaurant & bar inspired but the Bright Bold and Expressive Culture that is Miami’s Latin backbone on the 32nd where the bold flavours of Miami’s mixed Latin American culture are brought to the City of Angels above Sukhumvit. The venue celebrated its grand opening on Friday 19 June 2026, welcoming more than 200 guests from Bangkok’s hospitality, business, diplomatic, media, and social communities.
The launch welcomed an influential mix of guests including embassy representatives from Peru, Bahrain, and Japan, top F&B leaders, KOLs, influencers, nightlife personalities, and members of Bangkok’s leading lifestyle and hospitality media.
Madura is not defined by a single country or cuisine. Instead, it draws inspiration from the cultures, flavours, and spirit of Miami’s expressive culture, blending fire-driven cooking, handcrafted cocktails, music, and social energy into one immersive rooftop experience.
Perched above Sukhumvit Soi 24, Madura offers panoramic views of Bangkok alongside a menu built around open-fire cooking, fresh seafood, tacos, ceviches, premium meats, and tropical cocktails influenced by the drinking culture of Miami and the Americas.
The concept embraces the energy of movement and discovery. Guests are encouraged to explore the venue through its open kitchen pass, terrace bars, live cooking stations, and evolving atmosphere that naturally transitions from dining into nightlife.
Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed complimentary cocktails, wines, beers, and signature drinks created exclusively for the celebration, including Banana Fashioned, Spicy Guava Gimlet, Mango Menta, Tamarind Meets Mezcal, and Madura’s signature Margaritas.
A series of live culinary stations showcased the venue’s food philosophy, featuring Hamachi Tiradito, Grilled Octopus Tacos, Short Rib Tacos, Gambas al Ajillo, Charcoal-Grilled “Burnt Ends” Tomahawk, and fire-roasted vegetables inspired by Latin American cooking traditions.
Entertainment brought the rooftop to life with live DJs, percussionists, trumpet and saxophone performances, flamenco dancers, cocktail theatrics, and immersive performances designed to reflect the rhythm and energy that define the Madura experience.
Madura was created to capture the feeling, energy, and soul of Miami,” said Aaron Foster (Resolute Hotels & Resorts), the creative mind behind Madura’s concept and direction.
“We wanted to build a place where great food, amazing cocktails, music, and most importantly, people come together naturally. Inspired by Miami and its rich Latin American culture, Madura is designed to evolve throughout the evening; it should feel different to everyone - energetic, social, and alive.”
With its combination of elevated dining, handcrafted cocktails, live entertainment, and rooftop atmosphere, Madura introduces a fresh addition to Bangkok’s dining and nightlife landscape. From sunset cocktails & dining a curated Champagne and wine list, and late-night cocktails to special events and social gatherings, Madura invites guests to experience a different side of Bangkok from above.
About Madura Rooftop Bangkok
Located on the 32nd floor of SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok, Madura Rooftop Bangkok is a Latin-American inspired rooftop restaurant and bar that combines fire-driven cuisine, tropical cocktails, live music, and Miami-inspired energy. Drawing influences from across Latin America - including Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Cuba, and Colombia - Madura delivers a vibrant social dining experience high above Bangkok’s skyline.
For reservations and information:
Call: 02-011-1111
Email: [email protected]