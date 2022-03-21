Chulabhorn academy seminar to offer public insights into digital health trends

Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) is inviting people to attend a seminar “CRA Digital Health” to offer knowledge and views on digital health trends, and launch the CRA Digital Health Programme.

The event is on March 22, from 10am to 11.30am at Nation Tower in Bangkok's Bang Na district.

Due to the spread of Covid-19, digital technologies are playing an important role and causing changes in people's behaviour in many aspects, the academy said.

In the medical industry, varieties of digital health services have emerged to boost treatment efficiency and enable people to access medical services equally.

Hence, building digital health skills of medical staff will be important for hospitals and public health agencies in Thailand to achieve success in the long term, the academy said.

CRA secretary-general Prof Dr Nithi Mahanonda will open the seminar and speak on digital health transformation in Thailand and the academy's role in promoting digital health initiatives at both organisational and national levels.