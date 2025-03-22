BMA boosts radio communication skills for officials





Anuchit said BMA is among agencies that uses frequency modulation communication radios in government operations, so officials must have the knowledge and understanding to operate these radios in accordance with government regulations, ensure communication security, and know how to maintain the communication equipment correctly.

This will allow communication within various agencies to be faster and more efficient, he said, adding that this training will greatly benefit the government and those participating in the training.

He also thanked officials who participated and supported this training, especially instructors from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and the National Intelligence Agency.

BMA has a communication centre, the Amarin Centre, under the City Law Enforcement Department, which is responsible for communication.

This center controls the communication network for coordination with BMA executives, agencies and officials in Bangkok through a radio communication system in accordance with NBTC regulations.

Radio communication has complicated tasks, as users of communication radios must have knowledge and understanding of how to operate the equipment and communicate effectively.

They must also be familiar with relevant regulations, laws and orders, as well as the maintenance of the equipment.

Hence, BMA officials must undergo communication radio training to ensure they have the necessary skills to operate radios properly, in accordance with NBTC regulations and relevant laws.

#BMA #Bangkok #radio #training #communication #CityLawEnforcement #skills #9GuidingPrinciples9Good #GoodManagement