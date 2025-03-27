BMA to dispose large stock of old fire extinguishers in On Nut

He was accompanied by Prapas Luangsirinapha, Director of the Environment Department, along with executives, officials and personnel from the Environment Department, the Fire and Rescue Department, and other relevant agencies.
The Fire and Rescue Department has been collecting expired dry chemical fire extinguishers that are no longer to refill chemicals due to brittle hoses, swollen or corroded tanks and rust.
This includes extinguishers with lifespan more than 12 years installed in crowded communities, urban and suburban areas, and government buildings across Bangkok’s 50 districts.
The chemicals inside these extinguishers have been safely removed, and the empty tanks are being stored at the On Nut Waste Disposal Centre in Prawet district, the Nong Khaem Waste Disposal Centre in Nong Khaem district, and the Sai Mai Waste Disposal Centre in Sai Mai District, under the supervision of the Environment Department.
The Deputy Governor of Bangkok has instructed the Fire and Rescue Department and the Environment Department to sort the stored dry chemical fire extinguishers.
At the maintenance facility of On Nut Waste Disposal Centre, a total of 11,654 fire extinguishers have been stored between June 2023 and February 2025.
These extinguishers will be classified into two categories: those belonging to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and those from other agencies.
The sorted extinguishers will then be handed over to the Environment Department for disposal. Additionally, the storage area will be repurposed for more beneficial use in the future.
